ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

U.S. House bans TikTok on government devices as Congress ponders nationwide ban

By Joe Wituschek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMO16_0jw015fr00
Image: Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House of Representatives in the United States has officially voted to ban TikTok, the popular social media app, from government devices.

As reported by CBS News, the command came from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration. The ban, which was announced on Tuesday, applies to any government device that the House of Representatives manages.

House staffers are now barred from downloading TikTok onto House devices and must remove the app from any mobile devices onto which it is currently downloaded, according to a memo from House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.

The ban has gone into effect “due to a number of security risks.” In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray specifically pointed to the Chinese government, which could force TikTok owner ByteDance to hand over user data.

“We do have national security concerns. They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users.”

The House of Representatives has joined a number of other parts of the government in the United States to ban the app on government devices. The Senate passed a similar measure earlier this month, and many states have passed bans on state and local devices.

The momentum is certainly heading in the direction of a potential nationwide ban on TikTok, which has skyrocketed into the fastest-growing social media app in the country when compared to competing apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Some members of Congress have already spoken in support of such a ban, but it is currently unclear if such a ban will go into effect or when that may be.

While TikTok does pose some level of security risk, it also continues to be insanely popular with those who use the app. The algorithm, which determines what content you want to watch, is the most effective many have seen yet.

If you want to better understand all of the motivations to ban the app, check out our explainer on why so many people want to ban TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

TikTok officially banned on most government devices in the United States

It’s official. TikTok is getting banned on most devices issued by the federal government in the United States. On Thursday, United States President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion government spending package into law after it had passed the House of Representatives and Senate earlier this month. Amongst the wide range of topics in the enormous package was the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, which bans TikTok on most government devices.
KANSAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

TikTok Moves to Avoid U.S. Ban

Chinese-owned TikTok is taking steps to assure the U.S. government that it is not stealing personal data or spying on American citizens, according to Reuters. The company is offering to operate more of its business independently and subject itself to outside scrutiny as it tries to sway the U.S. government to allow TikTok to stay under the ownership of its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance. The company has reportedly spent $1.5 billion in its efforts to remain in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
The Hill

What Biden’s political evolution means for progressives in 2023

Earlier this month, a president who voted for the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996 as a senator signed the bill to officially repeal it and enshrine marriage equality into law.   President Biden has always fashioned himself as a centrist, even when seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, which makes his evolution on particular issues…
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Verge

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

New York governor Kathy Hochul signed the Digital Fair Repair Act on December 28th, 2022, and the law will go into effect on July 1st, 2023 — a full year after it was originally passed by the NY State legislature. The bill establishes that consumers and independent repair providers have a right to obtain manuals, diagrams, diagnostics and parts from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to repair their own devices. However, the bill was meaningfully compromised at the last minute by amendments that give OEMs some convenient exceptions and loopholes to get out of obligations that many right to repair advocates had been hoping for.
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

A question for 2023: Why can’t the world be more like a cruise ship?

I recently got off the truly stunning Sky Princess cruise ship, which carried about 2,600 passengers and a crew of 1,400.  Prior to one of the performances by the singers and dancers in the main theater, the cruise director mentioned that the crew came from 60 different nations and all get along wonderfully while working…
TheStreet

Cars That Are Most 'Made in America'

It’s nice to find a good deal on something, but when you look at the little sticker on the bottom of that toy or lamp, it probably says “Made in China.”. When you buy a car, though, you can’t just flip it over to read the little sticker there that tells you where it’s made.
CNBC

Here are all the new salary transparency laws going into effect in 2023

The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Customs Detains Chinese Products

(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detained products made by three Chinese companies that are believed to have used North Korean forced labor in their supply chains. The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act prohibits goods manufactured by North Korean citizens unless there is clear...
BGR.com

BGR.com

353K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy