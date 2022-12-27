Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh gives his thoughts on the future of Tennessee football
Alex Golesh stepped down as the Tennessee Vols‘ offensive coordinator earlier this month to become the new head coach at South Florida. Golesh was an important part of the Vols’ success in 2022 — he called plays and was critical in game planning. With Golesh now at...
BYU football mourns the lost of offensive lineman Sione Veikoso, who was killed in construction accident
The BYU football program announced that freshman Sione Veikoso died in a tragic accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai'i. He was 22 years old.
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: TCU, New Mexico among top sleeper teams
When it comes to college basketball terminology, or really, any sport for that matter, a "sleeper" is known as an under-the-radar player or team that has the potential to outperform its more established counterparts. When thinking back to some of the greatest sleeper teams in recent memory, the likes of...
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl.
College Gameday Makes Their Picks
The College Gameday crew has made its picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State tonight.
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
Mike Vrabel Asked About Titans Starting Quarterback After Cowboys Loss
The Tennessee Titans got a chance to evaluate third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Dobbs looked decent in stretches. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was left in a tough spot. Speaking to the media after the game, Vrabel was non-committal over...
