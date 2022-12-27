ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Watch: UK Assistant Coach KT Turner Speaks to Media Ahead of Mizzou Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbJNw_0jw0118x00

Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, previewing the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night in Columbia.

Turner spoke on what the Tigers do well, keys to victory, how Adou Thiero and Chris Livingston are progressing, the message coaches are giving Jacob Toppin and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

