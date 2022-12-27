ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

Target takes in stranded travelers, families forever grateful

By Hannah Buehler
 3 days ago
It was Friday around noon when one West Seneca Family attempted to pick up family members living in North Tonawanda for Christmas.

“On our way back, we took side streets,” said Jessica Syphiewski. “It started to get pretty nasty out.”

She says somehow she made it to Walden by using the maps on her phone. She said it wasn’t safe to go any further. With six people in the car—including two kids… they sought shelter.

“I pulled up the live view of that plaza, and it was able to direct us to Target.”

Within minutes, the Syphiewski’s and others were piling into Target for shelter.

“On Friday, we didn’t know how long we were going to be there. The employees didn’t know how long we would be there. The people we were with bought the kids coloring stuff to pass the time,” she said.

When the storm showed no signs up letting up, it became more apparent they were stuck.

“At 5:00 they called a family meeting in Starbucks,” she said of Target workers. “They told us we were not going home, and we started to get together our little homes.”

Target provided the families with whatever they needed to be comfortable. From air mattresses to sheets and blankets, food, water and other necessities, Syphiewski says it was a blessing.

“They gave us pillows. They gave us access to watch the Bills game. They were really great. They were amazing to just even open their doors,” she said.

Target says:

Thanks to the compassion and quick thinking of the team members at our Walden Galleria store, they were able to provide shelter to those who were stranded, and also offered care, comfort and holiday cheer. Their actions are a living example of Target’s values and we are thankful to have been able to assist those in need.

“It’s so emotional to talk about, especially when it’s fresh. In my mind all I could think was the worst happening,” she said.

For this family, the greatest gift of all was warmth, safety and shelter.

