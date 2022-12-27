Hall of Famer Ed Reed named next Bethune–Cookman head football coach

Nine-time Pro Bowl safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed was considered one of the most-dominant defensive players in the NFL during his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Reed, 44, is now looking to make an impact in another aspect of football. A decade after retiring from the NFL, he is set to be named the next head football coach for Bethune–Cookman. The program made this announcement via social media on Tuesday evening.

While this might seem to be surprising on the surface given Reed’s lack of coaching experience, it’s just the continuation of a trend that has seen HBCU programs hire former NFL stars to lead the way.

Jackson State bringing in Deion Sanders ahead of the 2020 season is the most noteworthy example of them all. “Prime Time” posted a 27-6 record with Jackson State before taking the Colorado job earlier this year. Eddie George’s status as the Tennessee State head coach is another example of this.

Ed Reed brings pedigree with him to Bethune–Cookman

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats fired head coach Terry Sims following an ugly two-win 2022 campaign. Bethune–Cookman went a combined 4-18 in his final two seasons leading the program.

Currently a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the hope is that hiring Ed Reed helps with the recruiting process. That’s now magnified with Sanders in Colorado.

As for what the 44-year-old Ed Reed brings to the table, he served as the New York Jets assistant defensive backs coach for one season back in 2016. Most recently, Reed has spent time as the Miami Hurricanes’ chief of staff under head coaches Manny Diaz and Mario Cristobal.

A first-round pick of the Ravens out of Miami back in 2002, Reed made a name for himself as one of the best safeties in moden NFL history. He led the league in interceptions three different times, earned nine Pro Bowl appearances and helped the organization to the Super Bowl title. He finished his career ranked No. 7 on the all-time interception list with 64.

