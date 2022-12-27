ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

State lawsuits defend abortion access with religious freedom

By ARLEIGH RODGERS, The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QawcM_0jw00piT00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cara Berg Raunick watched with bafflement as Indiana’s Republican legislators took less than two weeks to debate and pass an abortion ban that the governor signed quickly into law.

The women’s health nurse practitioner from Indianapolis was struck by just how frequently faith was cited in the arguments as reason to ban the medical practice. But Berg Raunick, who is Jewish, said those views go against her beliefs.

To her, a pregnant woman’s health and life is paramount, and she disagreed with legislators’ assertions that life begins at conception, calling that a “Christian definition.”

“That is a religious and values-based comment,” said Berg Raunick. “A fetus is potential life, and that is worthy of great respect and is not to be taken lightly, but it does not supersede the life and health of the mother, period.”

Arguments like this were central to an Indiana lawsuit filed in September against the state’s abortion ban, which is on hold amid multiple legal challenges. On Dec. 2, a judge ruled the ban violates the state’s religious freedom law, signed by then-Republican Gov. Mike Pence in 2015.

Critics of religious freedoms laws often argue they are used to discriminate against LGBTQ people and only protect a conservative Christian worldview. But following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, religious abortion-rights supporters are using these laws to protect access to abortion and defend their beliefs.

The Dobbs v. Jackson ruling left abortion rights up to the states. As a result, lower courts in at least five states, including Indiana, have issued rulings in abortion-related religious freedom lawsuits.

There is a “huge diversity of the kinds of claims being made” in these cases, said Elizabeth Reiner Platt, who studies religion and abortion rights as director of Columbia University’s Law, Rights and Religion Project. The religious freedom complaints are among 34 post-Roe lawsuits filed against 19 states’ abortion bans, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

For some, abortion access can be a way to exercise one’s religion, Platt said. Other lawsuits challenge the bans under constitutional clauses that say the government is “establishing” a religion, imposing a law on residents who do not share that belief.

In the Indiana case, lawyers for five anonymous women — who are Jewish, Muslim and spiritual — and advocacy group Hoosier Jews for Choice have argued the state’s ban infringes on their beliefs. Their lawsuit specifically highlights the Jewish teaching that a fetus becomes a living person at birth and that Jewish law prioritizes the mother’s life and health.

The Indiana attorney general’s office this month appealed a ruling siding with the women and asked the state Supreme Court to consider the case. In January, the Indiana justices are already scheduled to hear another abortion ban challenge on the grounds it violates the state constitution’s individual rights protections.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, three Jewish women are arguing the state’s ban violates their religious rights under the state’s constitution and religious freedom law. They say in a lawsuit, which has been removed to federal court, that Kentucky’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. The ban remains in effect while the Kentucky Supreme Court considers a separate case challenging the law.

For those wanting to end abortion bans, lawsuits arguing state governments are establishing a religion via the bans could be more effective than ones arguing for the free exercise of religion, said Elizabeth Sepper, a University of Texas at Austin law professor. The former would apply to more people, she said.

“If an abortion ban violates either a state establishment clause or the federal establishment clause, then the entirety of the statute comes down,” Sepper said.

Some state lawsuits use both arguments, such as a case filed by Planned Parenthood that in July successfully blocked Utah’s ban. The law is on hold pending a decision from its state Supreme Court.

That same month, a lawsuit partly based on Wyoming’s religious-liberty clause blocked the state’s abortion ban. The Wyoming high court said Dec. 21 it would not weigh in on the state’s new abortion ban for now.

Elsewhere, Florida religious leaders in June cited the state’s religious rights law and state constitution’s privacy protections in multiple lawsuits against their state’s 15-week abortion ban. A request to hear an appeal of the ban, which remains in effect, rests before the Florida Supreme Court.

Amid the legal machinations, abortion access remains a divisive issue among the nation’s faithful. In June, clergy across the U.S. reflected that divide and its nuances as they rearranged worship plans to provide religious context — and competing messages — after Roe was overturned.

Across the U.S., few voters in religious groups say abortion should always be illegal, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the midterm electorate. But religious groups differ in their level of support for abortion.

While Protestants in general are closely divided over whether abortion should generally be legal, most white evangelical Protestants — about 7 in 10 — say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. Similarly, about 7 in 10 Mormon voters say abortion should be generally be illegal.

By comparison, 6 in 10 Catholic voters, about 8 in 10 Jewish voters and close to 9 in 10 religious unaffiliated voters say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

An array of religious beliefs were on display during Indiana’s summer legislative debate, which ultimately resulted in the state becoming the first in the U.S. to enact tighter abortion restrictions after Dobbs. The state law displeased both abortion-rights advocates, who say it goes too far, and anti-abortion activists, who said it didn’t go far enough.

State Rep. Ann Vermilion, who opposed the ban, condemned her fellow Republicans that called women “murderers” for getting an abortion.

“The Lord’s promise is for grace and kindness,” Vermilion said. “He would not be jumping to condemn these women.”

Dr. Kay Eigenbrod, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who attended Indiana Right to Life’s “Love them Both” rally during the debate, said in a July interview that, because of her Catholic upbringing, she supports a complete abortion ban without exceptions.

“Women just don’t have to turn to abortion for any reason,” she said. “We as a society just need to be better about supporting them both.”

Months later, Berg Raunick, a member of Hoosier Jews for Choice but not involved in the lawsuit, hopes lawmakers will continue to value religious freedom.

“That has to mean protecting all religions, not just Christianity, and not just the majority,” she said. “Now, we sort of wait and see how how true that is.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

'You've got to deliver': Democrats take charge in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats will be in charge of Michigan's state government for the first time in nearly 40 years come January, raising progressive hopes of undoing decades of Republican-backed measures and advancing an agenda that includes restrictions on guns and help for the working poor.With control of the state House and Senate and the governor's office, Democrats also will face a test of whether their party can deliver on years of promises in a swing state where they must appeal to more than just their base. Their performance could have wider consequences in 2024 for the presidential battleground state: The...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can […]
ALABAMA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled, he said. Those states agreed to a $391.5 […]
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them. INDIANAPOLIS—Recent polling by Bellwether Research reveals Indiana Republicans’ preferences when it comes to their party’s nominee for U.S. senator, governor and president—as well as the most important issues to Hoosiers. The poll was conducted with...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana bar exam passage rate settling back down after temporary improvement

After a temporary improvement in the passage rate for Indiana’s bar exam, that number is coming back down. Attorneys must pass the bar to be licensed. And that success rate had been hovering around 60 percent for years. But in the 2021 fiscal year, it jumped up to 72 percent, likely in large part because pandemic changes allowed an open-book exam.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana’s unions expect to play ‘defense’ during upcoming legislative session

Organized labor has a big wishlist for Indiana's legislative session. "Collective bargaining, safety on the job site, retirement, health care, those are main [issues] that we focus on," said Shawn Christ, secretary of the Indiana AFL-CIO, a federation of the state’s unions. "There are all sorts of collective bargaining bills that are out there, they just will not be heard."
INDIANA STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People

Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Counties scramble in aftermath of judge’s SAFE-T Act ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Nearly two-thirds of the counties in the state will not be eliminating cash bail on January 1st. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with state’s attorneys Wednesday night, ruling that the cash bail provisions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. The state is appealing that ruling to the Supreme Court. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Illinois GOP applaud cash bail ruling while Dems vow appeal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Reaction continued Thursday after a Kankakee County judge ruled the provision that eliminates cash bail in the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. In a ruling released late Wednesday, Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington said, “…the appropriateness of bail rests with the authority of the court and may not be determined by legislative fiat.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita secures $20 million settlement with Google under the same Indiana law being used against TikTok

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita Thursday announced a $20 million settlement with Google to resolve Indiana’s lawsuit against Google for deceptive location tracking practices. The attorney general filed a separate, independent lawsuit when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. As a...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday

(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
INDIANA STATE
WGN Radio

A new Illinois law you need to know about

Christina Martinez, Paralegal for the Prinz Law Firm, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Christina talks to Steve and Johnnie about the CROWN Act, one of a number of laws that are set to go into effect at the start of the new year.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy