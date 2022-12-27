ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Elk, Deer, and Antelope Hunting Applications Open on January 3

Hopeful hunters can apply for six big game animals, and wild turkey – and the Wyoming Super Tag raffle – until the end of January. The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Game and Fish leaders pressed on migration designation delays

Pointing to a three-year delay in implementing Wyoming’s big game migration protection policy, some members of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce encouraged wildlife managers to act during the group’s final meeting. “We’re missing opportunities,” Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) said at the Dec. 14 meeting in Cheyenne. “It frustrates me...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: December 29, 2022

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Horse palace rings in the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Game and Fish: Please don’t feed wildlife

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that private feeding of wildlife can cause serious problems. Although it may seem like a well-meaning gesture to “help” wildlife, it can actually lead to their demise. Big game animals, such as deer and moose...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyomingites can kick off the new year with a free guided hike at 15 state parks, historic sites

GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Jan. 1, 15 Wyoming state parks and historic sites will waive all-day use fees as part of America’s State Parks’ national First Day Hikes initiative. Participants in any Wyoming site’s free guided hike can enter a drawing for a 2023 annual day-use certificate, according to a Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, & Trails news release. Hikers can also enter a statewide Grand Prize drawing for a Coleman Roadtrip® X-Cursion™ Grill.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam

Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired

For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

State increases electricity rates

CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday

Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
WYOMING STATE

