Southington, CT

darientimes.com

Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects

Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam

Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol

Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
MIDDLEBURY, CT

