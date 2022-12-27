ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cre-sources.com

Five-Building Industrial Business Park In Miami Trades For $198 Million

Irvine, California-based commercial real estate firm LBA Realty paid $198 million for Dolphin Commerce Center at 11200 Northwest 21st Street, 11250 Northwest 25 Street and 11350 Northwest 25 Street, records show. LBA assumed a $50 million mortgage from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The five-building business park spanning 701,000 square...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market

1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
Robb Report

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Just Snapped Up Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Condo for $23.7 Million

When Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million nearly three decades ago, he set a league record. Now, the billionaire owner has made history yet again—this time in the real estate realm—with the purchase of a new penthouse in Palm Beach.  Kraft recently dropped a whopping $23.7 million on an oceanfront condo in South Florida, making it the priciest pad to ever sell in the ritzy island enclave, according to the Wall Street Journal. For context, that’s about $3 million less than the original asking price when it was first listed in September. The swanky seaside digs span roughly...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida City approves major projects

Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming. At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Condo & Homeowner Assoc. Board Members and Property Managers meeting brings rave reviews

If you’ve ever been a Board Member of a condo or Homeowner’s association, or a property manager for them, you understand the myriad of issues and challenges they face. Board members have complete management responsibility for their community, even if they outsource some of those responsibilities to a professional management company. They must become well-versed in real estate management and legal issues. Their responsibilities encompass everything from communicating with residents to making decisions about violations and enforcing penalties, following the bylaws and ensuring the safety of the building’s residents.
AVENTURA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?

Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Details on Loxahatchee Road’s $40 Million Facelift

Details are in on the Loxahatchee Road facelift in a joint project by the City of Parkland, Broward County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. At their Dec. 13 meeting, Broward County Commissioners approved a nearly $40 million project that would make roadway improvements to improve safety for anyone who utilizes Loxahatchee Road.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations

Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
SUNRISE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy