cre-sources.com
Five-Building Industrial Business Park In Miami Trades For $198 Million
Irvine, California-based commercial real estate firm LBA Realty paid $198 million for Dolphin Commerce Center at 11200 Northwest 21st Street, 11250 Northwest 25 Street and 11350 Northwest 25 Street, records show. LBA assumed a $50 million mortgage from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The five-building business park spanning 701,000 square...
luxury-houses.net
The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market
1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Just Snapped Up Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Condo for $23.7 Million
When Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million nearly three decades ago, he set a league record. Now, the billionaire owner has made history yet again—this time in the real estate realm—with the purchase of a new penthouse in Palm Beach. Kraft recently dropped a whopping $23.7 million on an oceanfront condo in South Florida, making it the priciest pad to ever sell in the ritzy island enclave, according to the Wall Street Journal. For context, that’s about $3 million less than the original asking price when it was first listed in September. The swanky seaside digs span roughly...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
getnews.info
HOA Compliant Roof Washing in Boca Raton: Blue Shield Stands Ready to Help keep Residents in Conformity of HOA Rules
“Power Washing Service Boca Raton, FL (Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida)”. Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida sees uptick in HOA compliance calls for roof washing in Boca Raton as HOA boards crack down on violators. Residents in South Florida are finding themselves on the receiving end of fines...
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City approves major projects
Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming. At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
NBC Miami
What to Know Before Signing Up for PACE Loans to Finance Energy-Efficient Home Improvements
It’s a popular home improvement financing program, but some homeowners say the program comes with pitfalls. PACE Loans are advertised as requiring “no money down” and a way to finance energy-efficient home improvement projects like solar panels, new roofs, and impact windows. It’s a program Millie Edwards...
insideradio.com
Ft. Lauderdale Resident Targeted By FCC For Harboring Pirate Radio Operator.
Alleged pirates and property owners continue to be on the receiving end of warning letters from the Federal Communications Commission. The latest salvo is for an unlicensed radio station operating in South Florida, long a pirate radio hotbed. In a Notice of Illegal Pirate Radio Broadcasting issued Wednesday, the Enforcement...
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
communitynewspapers.com
Condo & Homeowner Assoc. Board Members and Property Managers meeting brings rave reviews
If you’ve ever been a Board Member of a condo or Homeowner’s association, or a property manager for them, you understand the myriad of issues and challenges they face. Board members have complete management responsibility for their community, even if they outsource some of those responsibilities to a professional management company. They must become well-versed in real estate management and legal issues. Their responsibilities encompass everything from communicating with residents to making decisions about violations and enforcing penalties, following the bylaws and ensuring the safety of the building’s residents.
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
Details on Loxahatchee Road’s $40 Million Facelift
Details are in on the Loxahatchee Road facelift in a joint project by the City of Parkland, Broward County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. At their Dec. 13 meeting, Broward County Commissioners approved a nearly $40 million project that would make roadway improvements to improve safety for anyone who utilizes Loxahatchee Road.
Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations
Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
