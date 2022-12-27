Female pioneer in Trumbull Co. politics passes away

(WKBN) – Margaret O’Brien, a female pioneer in Trumbull County politics, passed away on Christmas Day.

In 1972, O’Brien was the first woman ever elected to Warren City Council. After serving 10 years, she was elected to be the Trumbull County clerk of courts, a position she held for 22 years.

She was the mother of Trumbull County State Representative Mike O’Brien, who said, “Everything she did, she did with her whole heart.”

Margaret O’Brien was 94 years old.

