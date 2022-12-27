ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Female pioneer in Trumbull Co. politics passes away

By Stan Boney
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2II7kZ_0jvzzDxk00

(WKBN) – Margaret O’Brien, a female pioneer in Trumbull County politics, passed away on Christmas Day.

In 1972, O’Brien was the first woman ever elected to Warren City Council. After serving 10 years, she was elected to be the Trumbull County clerk of courts, a position she held for 22 years.

Local restaurateur passes away at 62

She was the mother of Trumbull County State Representative Mike O’Brien, who said, “Everything she did, she did with her whole heart.”

Margaret O’Brien was 94 years old.

Comments / 6

Loaded MAGA-zine
3d ago

WE ARE MEN AND WOMEN!! NOT "MALES" AND "FEMALES" THE LATTER IS HOW YOU REFER TO ANIMALS... whoever wrote this title does this lady a disservice. RIP

Reply(1)
3
