Cordele, GA

The Associated Press

Fake Warnock mugshot circulates ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

CLAIM: A photo shows a police booking photo of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock following an arrest two decades ago. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. The image has been manipulated to place Warnock’s face in the police booking photo. Warnock’s campaign confirmed to The Associated Press that the image is fake. The picture of the Democratic senator used in the manipulated image appears to be a screenshot from a 2017 television interview.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Richest billionaires in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Warnock: Omnibus bill includes major wins for Georgia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., voted to pass major investments and critical policies for Georgia in the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding bill. The legislation contained provisions championed by Warnock to improve health care, invest in housing, expand workf orce development opportunities, and ensure the state remains a leader in the country’s national security.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways,...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Bishop: Appropriations package includes $25 million for district

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, supported the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations package that funds the full range of defense and domestic programs that keep Georgians safe and improve their quality of life.
GEORGIA STATE

