Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Georgia Candidate Who Thinks 2020 Was Stolen Apparently Voted Illegally 9 Times
A right-wing talk show host running in a high-profile special election in Georgia allegedly voted illegally nine times while serving probation for felony convictions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. The candidate, Brian K. Pritchard, is running in a Jan. 3 special election to replace former Georgia Speaker of the House...
Fake Warnock mugshot circulates ahead of Georgia Senate runoff
CLAIM: A photo shows a police booking photo of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock following an arrest two decades ago. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. The image has been manipulated to place Warnock’s face in the police booking photo. Warnock’s campaign confirmed to The Associated Press that the image is fake. The picture of the Democratic senator used in the manipulated image appears to be a screenshot from a 2017 television interview.
Richest billionaires in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
Warnock: Omnibus bill includes major wins for Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., voted to pass major investments and critical policies for Georgia in the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding bill. The legislation contained provisions championed by Warnock to improve health care, invest in housing, expand workf orce development opportunities, and ensure the state remains a leader in the country’s national security.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Atlanta group could take over Augusta University hospitals
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area hospital system could take over the hospitals affiliated with Georgia’s only public medical school under a deal announced Tuesday. Augusta University Health System said it signed a letter of intent to join the Marietta-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System. Any deal is far from...
GA Sec of State Brad Raffensperger said his office ghosted Lindsey Graham after the senator questioned the state's recount during the 2020 election
Raffensperger said that there hadn't been an outright ask to find additional votes like Trump requested, but maintained the conversation was ominous.
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
'No one has room': This Central Georgia humane society is struggling with space and volunteers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they have too many animals and need more volunteers. The director says this is the worst she's ever seen it. They have so many animals that they can't take on any more. "We are very short and low...
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways,...
Nonprofit names $1.5B Georgia Rivian EV plant incentive as worst deal of the year
(The Center Square) — A nonprofit has named Georgia’s decision to give $1.5 billion in incentives for a Rivian Automotive electric vehicle assembly plant 2022’s "Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year." The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability bestows the honor to a government subsidy of a...
Bishop: Appropriations package includes $25 million for district
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, supported the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations package that funds the full range of defense and domestic programs that keep Georgians safe and improve their quality of life.
