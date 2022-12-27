Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
kptv.com
Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
kptv.com
Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
Burst pipe floods Beaverton DMV; office closed
The Beaverton DMV at 10280 Park Way is closed indefinitely after freezing weather caused the building’s fire sprinkler system to burst on Christmas Eve, flooding the office and causing extensive damage to the property.
kptv.com
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
Driver, 21, charged with DUII after crash injures woman
A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
High winds, flooding, downed trees and wires close metro roads Tuesday
Heavy overnight rain and continued showers are contributing to closed roads across the region early Tuesday. The region is also experiencing high winds, and the National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory that remains in effect through Tuesday night. Drivers early Tuesday will encounter closed roads, especially in...
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after car crashes with fallen tree on U.S. 26
Multiple people are dead after a car collided with a tree Tuesday on U.S. 26 near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Oregonian/OregonLive. [UPDATE: Oregon winter storm leaves at least 5 dead in crashes caused...
kptv.com
I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
