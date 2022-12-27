Read full article on original website
Police investigation on Lake Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were on the scene of an investigation along Lake Avenue in the city Friday night. A News 8 photographer saw an ambulance leave the scene around 9:30 p.m. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation, or any injuries or arrests. This is a developing […]
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
The Batavian
Semi-truck snags wires on School Street, Batavia
A semi-truck has reportedly taken down wires in the area of 17 School St., Batavia. The driver is still in the truck. UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: National Grid and phone company requested to the scene. UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: No electrical lines. "National Grid is not involved. Lots of phone lines and...
Multiple vehicles impacted during accident on Glenwood and Dewey Ave; one vehicle involved was stolen
The RPD says they responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave.
Hornell man arrested for burglary in Canisteo
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have released information regarding the arrest of a Hornell man who broke into a residence in Canisteo on Thursday. Police say that 24-year-old Travis J. Carlton had broken into a residence on East Main Street in Canisteo sometime on Thursday, Dec. 29. Police say that the arrest stemmed […]
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
The Batavian
Possibly three people injured in accident in Alabama
A two-vehicle accident is reported at Knowlesville and Lewiston roads in Alabama. Three people with possible injuries, including a child with a nose injury. Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Oakfield asked to respond mutual aid. UPDATE 1:44 p.m.: Oakfield fire police requested to Lewiston and Lockport Road. UPDATE 1:45...
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
Community rallied around volunteers and storm victims during Elliott
Heading out on one of his search and rescue missions during the blizzard on Friday, Joshua Finn said he had two fears. That they would find somebody dead in a car. Or that he wouldn't make it home, himself.
16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope
The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
Genesee County reports no deaths as result of vicious storm, credits life-saving volunteer efforts
In the wake of the storm, Genesee County will receive FEMA funding after a federal emergency declaration earlier this week.
wbfo.org
Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst
If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
1 hospitalized, 2 dogs die, after overnight house fire in Town of Gates
One individual was treated on scene and released and the other individual was taken to a hospital.
Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
WHEC TV-10
Man dies from injuries after Tuesday’s crash in Gates
GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour in Gates has died. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday. The single-car rollover crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route...
Former Franklinville man charged with hate crime indicted after missing court
Michael Cremen, 50, of Mountain Home, Ark. was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony.
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
The Batavian
G. Shirley Brei
Shirley Brei came to the end of her journey here on earth this day of December 24. 2022 at the age of 83. She was born in Attica, NY to Robert and Gladys Kirby, raised in Attica and graduated from Batavia Notre Dame High School and Mercy School of Nursing in Buffalo, NY. She started her career as a Registered Nurse at Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo and after marrying and moving to Rochester, she held nursing positions at Genesee Hospital, Brockport’s Lakeside Memorial Hospital, and the Fairport Baptist Home, along with several private duty assignments. She ended her career as a full-time nurse in the Apheresis Unit of the American Red Cross.
Seneca Nation purchases ancestral land within Canawaugus Reservation in Genesee Valley
News Release Seneca Nation The Seneca Nation is celebrating the return of ancestral land within its Canawaugus Reservation to Nation ownership. The nation announced that it has completed the purchase of 1.8 acres of land at 4572 Caledonia Avon Road, in the Town of Caledonia. The parcel, located at ...
