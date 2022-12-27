ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

News 8 WROC

Police investigation on Lake Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were on the scene of an investigation along Lake Avenue in the city Friday night. A News 8 photographer saw an ambulance leave the scene around 9:30 p.m. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation, or any injuries or arrests. This is a developing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The Batavian

Semi-truck snags wires on School Street, Batavia

A semi-truck has reportedly taken down wires in the area of 17 School St., Batavia. The driver is still in the truck. UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: National Grid and phone company requested to the scene. UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: No electrical lines. "National Grid is not involved. Lots of phone lines and...
BATAVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell man arrested for burglary in Canisteo

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have released information regarding the arrest of a Hornell man who broke into a residence in Canisteo on Thursday. Police say that 24-year-old Travis J. Carlton had broken into a residence on East Main Street in Canisteo sometime on Thursday, Dec. 29. Police say that the arrest stemmed […]
CANISTEO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Possibly three people injured in accident in Alabama

A two-vehicle accident is reported at Knowlesville and Lewiston roads in Alabama. Three people with possible injuries, including a child with a nose injury. Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Oakfield asked to respond mutual aid. UPDATE 1:44 p.m.: Oakfield fire police requested to Lewiston and Lockport Road. UPDATE 1:45...
ALABAMA, NY
News 8 WROC

16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope

The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbfo.org

Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst

If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
AMHERST, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dies from injuries after Tuesday’s crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour in Gates has died. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday. The single-car rollover crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route...
GATES, NY
The Batavian

G. Shirley Brei

Shirley Brei came to the end of her journey here on earth this day of December 24. 2022 at the age of 83. She was born in Attica, NY to Robert and Gladys Kirby, raised in Attica and graduated from Batavia Notre Dame High School and Mercy School of Nursing in Buffalo, NY. She started her career as a Registered Nurse at Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo and after marrying and moving to Rochester, she held nursing positions at Genesee Hospital, Brockport’s Lakeside Memorial Hospital, and the Fairport Baptist Home, along with several private duty assignments. She ended her career as a full-time nurse in the Apheresis Unit of the American Red Cross.
FAIRPORT, NY

