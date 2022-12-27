Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Fire knock down car fire on Highway 154 west of East Camino Cielo
Santa Barbara County Fire Department extinguished a car fire on San Marcos Pass west of East Camino Cielo stopping flames from spreading into nearby brush. The post Santa Barbara County Fire knock down car fire on Highway 154 west of East Camino Cielo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released
More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria
Three cars crashed on northbound Highway 101 to avoid a loose dog running down the center divider near Santa Monica Rd in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon. The post Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot dead Thursday after a car stop in southern California.
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
Horse struck and killed by car on Central Coast — sending driver to the hospital
During the crash, the horse partially entered the vehicle, the CHP said.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert
Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
Ventura Co. man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.
Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle
Police have shut down a road in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon. E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo is closed in both directions, police announced at around 5:30 p.m. The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of The post Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services urges residents to be alert and on the lookout for flooding as rainfall continues Thursday. The post San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Vehicle crashes into horse in Orcutt
A vehicle hit and killed a horse west of Orcutt on Wednesday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., a Casmalia man driving an Audi station wagon crashed into the horse. The impact caused the horse to crash through the windshield. Responders pronounced the horse dead at the scene and moved it out of the roadway.
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft
A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients. In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post...
vidanewspaper.com
Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen, a resident of Oxnard, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case
A man faces 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Barbara man in a gang-related killing.
1 Killed in Crash Down Embankment; Trapped Driver Extricated, Airlifted from Scene
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: A crash down an embankment left one dead and the driver trapped in need of rescue Sunday evening. California Highway Patrol Moorpark officers and Ventura County Fire Crews responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road around 6:30 p.m., Dec. 25, in the city of Simi Valley.
Multi-vehicle crash partially blocks HWY 101
Early Wednesday morning, a vehicle struck a downed tree in the roadway. Three more including a semi-truck got caught in the pile-up. All with minor injuries, seven people were taken to the hospital.
