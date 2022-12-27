ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released

More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert

Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS News

Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop

A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle

Police have shut down a road in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon. E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo is closed in both directions, police announced at around 5:30 p.m. The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of The post Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Vehicle crashes into horse in Orcutt

A vehicle hit and killed a horse west of Orcutt on Wednesday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., a Casmalia man driving an Audi station wagon crashed into the horse. The impact caused the horse to crash through the windshield. Responders pronounced the horse dead at the scene and moved it out of the roadway.
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft

A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients. In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen, a resident of Oxnard, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA

