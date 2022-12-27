Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Woman identified as driver killed in police pursuit in west Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 34-year-old woman has been identified as the driver killed when a police pursuit ended in a crash in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a License Plate Reader...
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages
WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman who was parked on the side of the road. The victim was having mechanical issues with her car when she parked it on a ramp near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
Pair of suspects charged in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are now charged with murder nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting unfolded in northeast Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the homicide on Dec. 14 along Katherine Kiker Road near Oren Thompson Road, finding 20-year-old David Lavell Manning dead on the sidewalk of an apparent gunshot wound. At the time, CMPD had not announced any arrests in the case.
Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media. CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
WBTV
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
Police make arrest in violent attack outside South End restaurant
CHARLOTTE — Police have made an arrest after a video posted on Instagram shows a violent attack outside of a South End restaurant on Dec. 16. The video post shows two men approaching a group of people standing outside of Seoul Food Meat Company at the corner of South Church and West Bland streets. That was when the attack happened.
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
qcnews.com
Death investigation underway just outside of Uptown Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation just outside of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is happening in the 5100 block of W Summit Avenue. The area is near where I-77 and I-277 intersect just...
Stolen car investigation leads to wreck, 2 teens arrested, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said two teens are in custody Tuesday as a result of a stolen car investigation. Officers said they tried to stop the car near Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard after a hit from a license plate reader. The driver refused to stop. Officers “disengaged”...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0