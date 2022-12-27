ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTW News13

North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
WCNC

Pair of suspects charged in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are now charged with murder nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting unfolded in northeast Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the homicide on Dec. 14 along Katherine Kiker Road near Oren Thompson Road, finding 20-year-old David Lavell Manning dead on the sidewalk of an apparent gunshot wound. At the time, CMPD had not announced any arrests in the case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media. CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Death investigation underway just outside of Uptown Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation just outside of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is happening in the 5100 block of W Summit Avenue. The area is near where I-77 and I-277 intersect just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

