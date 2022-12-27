Read full article on original website
WTVM
Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s celebrations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people may be launching fireworks this weekend to ring in the new year. However, to avoid causing a fire during those booms and bangs, here are some tips for staying safe while celebrating. TNT Fireworks worker Julie Hobbs says it’s essential to read the instruction...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
WTVM
Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
WTVM
Warm weather here to stay, Rain for part of the holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are thawing out for the rest of the year and the first several days of 2023. This also means more moisture in the air and some wet weather at times through mid next week. It is much warmer out there on this Thursday! After most...
WTVM
GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.
WTVM
2nd victim in Bunker Hill Christmas Eve shooting dies in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second victim in a Christmas weekend shooting in Columbus has died, says Muscogee County coroner. A little after 4 a.m., on Dec. 28, 18-year-old Jewel Dantzler was pronounced dead after being kept on life-support in critical condition due to his injuries. Dantzler’s death was preceded...
WTVM
Rain tonight, Part of the weekend into next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry streak lately, rain moves in this evening along with a few thunderstorms perhaps. It will be on the soggy side at times through the night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Saturday and a bit breezy with scattered...
WTVM
Getting prepared for the upcoming tax season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that giving season has wrapped up, it’s time to see if you will get a gift from Uncle Sam. “Well, what’s happened, the covid changes, which were good to save people money, are gone now,” says Stephen Brown. This means your refund might be smaller than the last two years, especially if you have young children.
WTVM
Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Seale Road will be closed until further notice. The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. A map of the detour is posted below:. Contact the Phenix...
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WTVM
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm. On December 28, officers observed an individual shooting a firearm at other people in the area of Hamilton Road near 33rd Street. Officers chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into...
WTVM
Smiths Station additional waste pickup amid excess trash due to holiday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Many of you may have lots of trash, boxes from holiday parties, and unwrapping gifts from Christmas. However, Smiths Station wants to remind residents of its weekly trash pickup that’s available for bulky waste. That trash should be placed next to residents’ green Waste...
WTVM
Local nonprofit gifts a family with a new wheelchair accessible van
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local nonprofit, who’s mission is to make life a little easier for families who have children with physical disabilities, had a Christmas surprise for a Columbus family. “Anybody that knows Antoine knows that he likes to go, he likes to go out and he...
WTVM
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
WTVM
Sheriff: 2 separate operations lead to multiple arrests in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in two separate operations. Some of the crimes the suspects were charged with include felony theft and federal probation violation. Erin Broadwell had a warrant out for a federal probation violation and was taken into custody at...
WTVM
Columbus native talks on being a historian, educator and recent recipient of lifetime award
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are some people who become keepers of the history. They dedicate their lives to gathering information, teaching it and recording it for generations to come. One of those people is Columbus native Judy Purnell, a historian and educator, who I’m sure has more facts about...
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
WTVM
Opelika police identifies woman suspected of using fake money in Target
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department identified a woman suspected of using counterfeit money at a local Target. On Dec. 19, police say a woman used a fake $50 bill to purchase merchandise from the store. Upon identifying the woman, investigators confirmed the individual unknowingly used the fake...
