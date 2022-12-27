ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

WRAL News

Entire NC towns without water for days after power outages, freezing weather

SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
SPRING HOPE, NC
WRAL News

'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town

Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
CLINTON, NC
WRAL News

Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake County mobile home residents without water since Christmas

Families who live in a Wake County mobile home community are demanding answers because they've been without water for three days. Families who live in a Wake County mobile home community are demanding answers because they've been without water for three days. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

How to stay safe on the roadways during New Year's Eve celebrations

Impaired driving crashes tend to skyrocket in the 12-hour period straddling midnight on New Year’s Eve. There are 71% more crashes involving alcohol and drugs than the average weekend night, according to SafeAuto.com. Those killed in drunk driving crashes this year include a Cumberland County deputy, a cyclist struck...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh

An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
RALEIGH, NC
