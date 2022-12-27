Read full article on original website
cbs17
Family escapes major house fire in Durham; truck, SUV and 2 cars also go up in flames
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family managed to escape a Durham house fire Friday night that took nearly 40 firefighters to extinguish, officials said. The fire was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.
Entire NC towns without water for days after power outages, freezing weather
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town
Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
WRAL
Wake County mobile home residents without water since Christmas
Families who live in a Wake County mobile home community are demanding answers because they've been without water for three days. Families who live in a Wake County mobile home community are demanding answers because they've been without water for three days. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Drive-through testing returns to Wake County as illness spread increases after holiday gatherings
It can be difficult to tell between the symptoms of flu and COVID-19, but this new testing center will offer tests for both with the same nasal swab.
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
How to stay safe on the roadways during New Year's Eve celebrations
Impaired driving crashes tend to skyrocket in the 12-hour period straddling midnight on New Year’s Eve. There are 71% more crashes involving alcohol and drugs than the average weekend night, according to SafeAuto.com. Those killed in drunk driving crashes this year include a Cumberland County deputy, a cyclist struck...
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
WRAL
11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh
An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
