ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kevin Durant gets 100% real on Cavs’ X-factor behind 2022-23 leap

By Angelo Guinhawa
Cavs Nation
Cavs Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33n7dV_0jvzyOmM00

The Cleveland Cavaliers have grown so much this 2022-23, establishing themselves as legitimate title contenders instead of just a team fighting for the playoffs. So what changed for the team this season? For Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, it’s simple: Donovan Mitchell.

Speaking to reporters after helping the Nets take down the Cavs on Monday, Durant shared why he thinks Mitchell is the reason the Wine and Gold are able to take a major leap. The Cleveland roster features several All-Star talents in Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but for KD, the former Utah Jazz guard brings something else to the team.

“(Donovan) Mitchell is the main key to that, and he is probably the main reason why they took this leap,” Durant said of the Cavs’ growth this campaign before noting that continuity also plays a role in their success, via Robert Fenbers of Cleveland.com.

Durant continued: “You see all that, but on top of that, Donovan Mitchell is the key to this change for this team, and it’s the reason why you look at them as contenders at this point. He is such a dynamic, dynamic player since the moment he has stepped into this league.”

Donovan Mitchell struggled mightily in their loss to the Nets, scoring just 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting overall and 3-of-9 from the 3-point line. However, as Kevin Durant highlighted, that doesn’t diminish the high-impact play that the explosive guard has brought to the Cavs.

Mitchell remains Cleveland’s top scorer with 28.5 points per game. He is also second on the team in assists with 4.5 dimes and first in steals with a 1.4 average. With that, no one can deny how much of a boost he has provided the Cavs in their bid to return to the NBA Finals in the post-LeBron James era.

Of course fans would love to see Mitchell get over his slump, but considering the player he is, it shouldn’t take long.

The post Kevin Durant gets 100% real on Cavs’ X-factor behind 2022-23 leap appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Yardbarker

Cavaliers' Darius Garland sick of 'getting hacked all season'

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cavs Nation

Cavs Nation

Cleveland, OH
660
Followers
317
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to source for Cavs news, scores, updates, trades, rumors, predictions, previews, analysis, and more.

 https://cavsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy