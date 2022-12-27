ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas vs. Tennessee Prediction: Cowboys Take on the Tumbling Titans for Final Edition of TNF

By Tom Bowles
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tfqU_0jvzyNtd00

Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday night game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

The Dallas Cowboys face the reeling Tennessee Titans in a " Thursday Night Football " matchup that has America's Team crossing their fingers for a shot at the NFC East.

Dallas kept that dream alive with a thrilling 40-34 victory at home over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Now, the Cowboys need to win out and hope the Eagles lose out to capture the division. If San Francisco and Minnesota each go 1-1 over their final two games, Dallas would capture the top seed in the NFC and earn an improbable first-round bye.

Related: Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 17 Schedule

The 7-8 Titans, meanwhile, enter this game with their fate tied entirely to a Week 18 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winner of that game earns the AFC South title and a playoff spot regardless of how either team performs this coming week. Tennessee also could be extremely short-handed for this game but it will still serve an important purpose. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury, 50/50 to return by the regular-season finale , the Titans' offense needs all the reps it can get with rookie backup Malik Willis.

Even when Tannehill was healthy, the Titans have struggled to score points, putting up no more than 22 during a five-game losing streak that's seen them give up a seemingly insurmountable division lead. Compare that to the Cowboys, who have gone nine straight games scoring 24 points or more, going 7-2 during that stretch with wins against the Eagles, the Vikings, and the New York Giants.

Can the Titans' defense find a way to stop the Dallas juggernaut? Or will the Cowboys continue to build some playoff momentum in a game that doesn't change Tennessee's postseason push either way?

Thursday Night Football : Dallas (11-4) at Tennessee (7-8)

Kickoff: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Broadcast Outlet: Prime Video
Live Stream: fuboTV (only available in Nashville and Dallas markets)
Spread: Cowboys -12
Tickets: As low as $156 on SITickets.com *

Three Things to Watch

1. Will Malik Willis up his game?
Willis, a third-round pick, was one of the highest quarterbacks taken this year in a below-average class. Unfortunately, the former Liberty star has only proven critics right about how weak this group really was: in eight games of action this year, including three starts, he has yet to crack 100 passing yards in any game. Yet to throw a touchdown in the air, Willis is averaging a measly 4.52 yards per attempt while throwing three interceptions and posting an NFL-low 42.8 passer rating.

It doesn't help that the Titans' offensive line is depleted; two starters and their top backup went on injured reserve entering Week 16 . But that can't fully explain these woeful performances, Willis going 1-2 with his lone win coming against the NFL-worst Houston Texans in Week 8. His defeat to them last week in the rematch gave Tennessee its longest losing streak since 2015.

Willis was defiant toward his critics, taking the blame for a costly interception that ruined a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

"I was fine regardless of what you see on the stat line," Willis said . "You're looking at the stat line, go worry about your fantasy team, not real life. Other than that, I feel comfortable out there."

It seems unlikely the Cowboys will allow him to feel "comfortable" Thursday night. Their 49 sacks rank third in the NFL, although they only have one in the last three games. Micah Parsons, a trendy pick for Defensive Player of the Year, was a terror against the Eagles, breaking through and creating pressure on every offensive possession. It feels like the stage is set for Dallas to eat Willis alive.

2. Can Derrick Henry save the Titans?
When you look at Henry's numbers during this five-game losing streak, you have to be impressed at what the NFL's premier running back has been able to accomplish. With the passing game nonexistent, defenses can key in on Henry, stuffing the line for every carry.

But the league's second-leading rusher has still found a way, posting three straight 100-yard performances with a touchdown in each. It's six (presumably seven with the PAT) automatic points, minimum, each week to help give the defense at least a glimmer of hope they can contend with some stops. And Henry has apparently been persevering through at least some of this stretch with a bothersome hip and after only getting in limited reps on Tuesday and Wednesday, Henry is listed as doubtful to play on Thursday night.

The Dallas defense does have a soft spot against the run, ranking just 22nd in the NFL allowing 130.0 yards per game. Even during their 7-2 spurt, the Cowboys allowed 192 yards or more in three of those games, including a whopping 240 to the Chicago Bears and rushing quarterback Justin Fields.

That makes the Titans' plan of attack simple: run, run, and run some more but it just may not be Henry out there. Fortunately, Willis' strength under center is with his legs.

3. Can Dak Prescott keep building on that Eagles momentum?
Prescott has been criticized plenty since his return from a fractured right thumb earlier this season. Less than six minutes into the Eagles game, a pick-six left his Cowboys team down by 10 at home. It was Prescott's eighth interception in his last five games; his 12 this season are just one short of tying a career high despite missing five games with that injury.

But something appeared to click last Saturday once Dak got into a rhythm. He completed 14 of his next 15 passes, adding a touchdown and putting up 17 points by the end of the half. The Dallas offense punted only once the whole game, going turnover-free while letting the Eagles make Dak-like mistakes in the form of an interception and two fumbles in the second half.

Is it just a blip on the radar or a true turning point? We'll find out Thursday night but all of Dak's weapons appear healed up with the exception of running back Tony Pollard, who's nursing a thigh injury . Top target CeeDee Lamb got plenty of help last week, from tight end Dalton Schultz to fellow receiver Michael Gallup. If Prescott can keep spreading the catches around while taking care of the football, watch out come playoff time.

Final Analysis

For some, a spread of 12 points seems high considering the Titans have been leading the AFC South all season. But those critics might not have actually watched this team play over the past month. It's hard to see Tennessee breaking through against a surging Dallas team still motivated even though their chances of earning the first-round bye are minimal at best.

How is Tennessee going to score? That's the question you have to ask yourself. And if Henry sits this one out to give him more time to heal with the division on the line against the Jaguars next week, the number of game-changers left on offense dropped to zero.

So a double-digit spread might actually be too low . Dallas is out to make a statement at the end of the year and it doesn't feel like the Cowboys run into much resistance in Music City on Thursday night.

Prediction: Cowboys 38, Titans 13

— Written by Tom Bowles, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @NASCARBowles .

*Price as of publication.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Decider.com

How To Watch Tonight’s Cowboys-Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Prime Video Game Live Online

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a little Thursday Night Football? Tonight marks the final TNF game of 2022 before we head into 2023, which is inching closer than ever. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained victorious, winning five of their six recent games, while the The Titans (7-8), have not fared as well, losing the past five games. Could tonight be their lucky night? We’ll just have to wait, watch and see. Read on for all...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy