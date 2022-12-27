Read full article on original website
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
RDJ might come back as Tony Stark’s in Avengers: Secret Wars: Secret Wars: re-run
Robert Downey Jr. was the constant of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before he was born he never really looked like a constant. Since then the MCU and Earth-616 spent a whole phase and a film whose whole mission was to turn over the large shadow cast by RDJ and his in-universe character, Tony Stark, who became better known as Iron Man. And, while the RTJ exit from the MCU couldn’t be better, rumors suggest that Marvel Studios will bring him back in 3-4 years.
Tomb Raider: 95 million copies sold for franchise
The overall number is still growing, the Tomb Raidera franchise has reached i 95 million copies sold around the world and fully comprehendes its long history, a recent report reported. The publisher, who will take the new chapter of Tomb Raider in development at Crystal Dynamics, is taking the plunge,...
These 10 Netflix films of 2023 will transform your living room into a cinema
If we know Netflix most of all for its series, the platform gradually tents to deliver quality films for us. The Power of the Dog, Annilation, Roma, Okja, Klaus The examples are numerous and you can imagine that the platform won’t stop there. Now you can watch ten movies on Netflix in the year 2023 for our viewing pleasure.
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Chris Cameron on Avatar 2: 10 Cut Minutes: Don’t fetishize Guns?
As far as the past decade, visionary director James Cameron has discovered how his attitude towards guns in his films has changed. Cameron just mentioned the Terminator films while he was studying how gun use in his stories, mentioning that he doesn’t want to fetishize the gun. I look...
Warrior Nun: The second season will have another platform?
Netflix wants to cancel the series. In the past, there was more patience, and they were waiting to see if things really were going to get more busy. It is now much shorter than that and we’re going to have a goodbye. This is an error. After the first year of The Office the impression of the ordinary was real. The renovations gave the writer and the actors the opportunity to hear their voices for this series and transform it into a classic. The Warrior Nun wasn’t that lucky, but now season 3 is probably going to another platform.
A Notable Actor Is Secretly Been in Every One of Rian Johnsons Films?
Many of the famous actors and actors are in Rian Johnson’s films, as well as Jamie Lee Curtis, Bruce Willis, Daniel Craig, and many more. Nevertheless, a notable person has appeared in every film project of Johnson since the beginning of his acting career. This is Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who isn’t just in Star Wars: Last Jedi and a sequel to the latest novel Knives Out.
Ten minutes of terrorism were banned from Avatar: Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is a perfect balance of visuals and fast-paced action scenes. In one moment, the audience is in awe of the world created by the director, then change to battle between the Navi and humans. For the balance, Cameron had to cut some violence. James Cameron...
BTS shot that Daniel Craigs Cameo in The Multiverse of Madness was replaced with the multiverse
It’s been claimed that Balder the Brave was supposed to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and was to be portrayal by James Bond himself, Daniel Craig. Although in the final film, Balder was certainly no longer visible, which makes the claim quite inaccurate. With a...
The recent Box Office Bomb makes its way to Disney by its footing top
Move to the side Home Alone, Avatar, and Encanto, because there’s a new number one at the top of Disney+: Strange World. It’s Christmas, Christmas is the time to get good friends and watch the movies with the family. And all this people who didn’t see that in cinemas recently walked up the list for the holidays.
The Hottest Murder Mystery Show, on TV, gets Season 3 in 2023
I just want, Arconians, Just Murders in the Building will return for his third season in 2023. The show stars both semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), the comfortable Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and young artist Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) as three strangers who share their interest in real crime podcasts. When a murder occurs in their neighborhood, they decide to investigate it together while creating a podcast.
Archer MacLean and his still death in an industry without any memory
It’s not easy for a few days that Archer MacLean died, but the news went really silent. While some of the readers complained about their general interest, hardly anything happened – for that reason, on Multiplayer.it. It must be said that insiders they certainly didn’t throw their arms around to celebrate it. We imagine that many self-didoing experts in this field don’t even know who they were.
Horror franchises confirm third creation; promises to be the worst of all time; yet
The franchise fans have decided to start 2023. However, it is confirmed that there will be another installment of the creepy character of Art the Clown. There are little clues about what the movie will be about. For now, we know about what David Howard Thornton will do next and what he writes on twitter.
The Witcher, Geralts voice actor critiques the TV series; too far from games
Henry Cavills farewell to The Witcher TV series continues to be discussed, with the actor who plays Geralt in Rivia, who will then be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the fourth season. Many of them expressed their satisfaction in this development and even a well-known voice actor wanted to say something about her.
All Anime Release dates will be 2023
Every year, anime seems to be getting better. Whether it’s an adaptation of everyones favorite action manga or Netflix original slice-of-life, there’s something good to watch with casual and hardcore viewers alike. As for all, 2023 is certainly a crazy year, yet there are lots of new and...
A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year
The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
James Corden Could’ve Been LotRs Samwise Gamgee, and That’s truly terrifying
Hollywood has many stories about actors and actresses who had the opportunity to play a role that turned out to be iconic, and either got passed on or turned down it. One of the most famous of these is Will Smith refusing to take the role of Neo in The Matrix films. Seeing the same story is revealed on the mains of allies favorite Hobbit sidekick Samwise Gamgee and talk show host James Corden.
The failure of Mortal Kombat VS DC Universe unwittingly saved the Mortal Kombat series
The project was considered one of the weakest to be viewed by the public for its negligence and lack of strict controls. The creators were envious of the dark cloud and the studio has been closed yet again. However, the authors later moved to an older studio, called NetherRealm. In...
The “Hospital” in the Amediateki top series for the year 2022 is house of the dragon and the Euphoria in the top series
The Online Cinema Amediateca presented several top series for 2022, dividing them into three categories. The prequel tipped the brightest game of Thrones in the face of Dragon Houses, but, on the other hand, it was all along on the list of the games. Out of that, some projects appeared in the HBO show, like Euphoria and White Lotus.
