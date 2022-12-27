Netflix wants to cancel the series. In the past, there was more patience, and they were waiting to see if things really were going to get more busy. It is now much shorter than that and we’re going to have a goodbye. This is an error. After the first year of The Office the impression of the ordinary was real. The renovations gave the writer and the actors the opportunity to hear their voices for this series and transform it into a classic. The Warrior Nun wasn’t that lucky, but now season 3 is probably going to another platform.

1 DAY AGO