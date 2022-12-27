ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Danny Kanell Doesn't Think 6-Win Teams Should Play In Bowl Games

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PV9tL_0jvzyKFS00

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell wants a rule change.

The sports broadcaster said that eight wins, instead of the normal six, should be required by college football teams to be bowl eligible.

"Eight wins - yes 8 - should be required to play in a Bowl game," Kanell said.

Currently, in order for an FBS team to be bowl eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. Only one win against an FCS team is counted towards bowl eligibility.

There are 41 bowl games in total. The Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl — the New Year's Six Bowls — are regarded as the most prestigious bowl games, as the College Football Playoff format alternates through two of these bowl games each year to host the playoff matchups.

The New Year's Six Bowls bring in the greatest viewership among all bowl games. According to ESPN , they surpassed 7.5 million viewers for just the third time in the College Football Playoff era last season from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022. The non-playoff New Year’s Six bowls averaged about 11 million viewers, ranking third out of the eight years of the College Football Playoffs.

Other bowls can bring in big numbers as well. The Citrus Bowl brought in 6.5 million viewers last season. It was the most-watched non-New Year's Six bowl game of the 2021 season.

Depending on the status and matchup of the bowl game, it could draw as little as about 850,000 eyes, which the 2021 Bahama Bowl did . Or the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, which clocked about one million viewers.

Because of this, many — like Kanell — argue there shouldn't be nearly four dozen bowl games due to the oversaturation of postseason play. Increasing the number of wins necessary to participate in a bowl game could ramp up the competitive nature of the FBS or decrease the number of bowl games.

Or both.

Comments / 3

Related
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL

J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News

Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
The Spun

Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday

Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Big Lead

Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots

Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy