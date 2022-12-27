Danny Kanell Doesn't Think 6-Win Teams Should Play In Bowl Games

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell wants a rule change.

The sports broadcaster said that eight wins, instead of the normal six, should be required by college football teams to be bowl eligible.

"Eight wins - yes 8 - should be required to play in a Bowl game," Kanell said.

Currently, in order for an FBS team to be bowl eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. Only one win against an FCS team is counted towards bowl eligibility.

There are 41 bowl games in total. The Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl — the New Year's Six Bowls — are regarded as the most prestigious bowl games, as the College Football Playoff format alternates through two of these bowl games each year to host the playoff matchups.

The New Year's Six Bowls bring in the greatest viewership among all bowl games. According to ESPN , they surpassed 7.5 million viewers for just the third time in the College Football Playoff era last season from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022. The non-playoff New Year’s Six bowls averaged about 11 million viewers, ranking third out of the eight years of the College Football Playoffs.

Other bowls can bring in big numbers as well. The Citrus Bowl brought in 6.5 million viewers last season. It was the most-watched non-New Year's Six bowl game of the 2021 season.

Depending on the status and matchup of the bowl game, it could draw as little as about 850,000 eyes, which the 2021 Bahama Bowl did . Or the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, which clocked about one million viewers.

Because of this, many — like Kanell — argue there shouldn't be nearly four dozen bowl games due to the oversaturation of postseason play. Increasing the number of wins necessary to participate in a bowl game could ramp up the competitive nature of the FBS or decrease the number of bowl games.

Or both.