Report: Estimated 'Sunday Ticket' Price On YouTube TV Has Been Revealed

Last week, the NFL and Google finalized a seven-year agreement to bring the highly-popular Sunday Ticket package to YouTube TV.

The deal, reportedly worth between $2 and $2.5 billion per year, will take effect next season when DirecTV's current $1.5 billion annual contract with the NFL comes to an end.

Unfortunately for fans, though, the switch from DirecTV to YouTube TV might be coming at a higher cost to consumers.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King this Tuesday, the estimated price for YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket could be " in the neighborhood " of $300 per season.

DirecTV's offering of NFL Sunday Ticket has ranged from $79.99 to $149.99 monthly, depending on the customers' specific plan.

When the switch to YouTube TV takes effect in 2023, however, customers will have the option to add Sunday Ticket to their existing $65 monthly plan or purchase it as a standalone service.

For fans not looking to break the bank, whispers of a single-team streaming option have been rumored, though its cost has yet to be determined.

Google reportedly beat strong offers from Amazon and Apple in their recent deal with the NFL. As a result, Sunday Ticket will join a growing list of YouTube TV channels which already includes CBS, NBC and Fox.

More information on how to view Youtube TV's offering of NFL Sunday Ticket will be made available before next season