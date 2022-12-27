ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Report: Estimated 'Sunday Ticket' Price On YouTube TV Has Been Revealed

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOQ5A_0jvzyJMj00

Last week, the NFL and Google finalized a seven-year agreement to bring the highly-popular Sunday Ticket package to YouTube TV.

The deal, reportedly worth between $2 and $2.5 billion per year, will take effect next season when DirecTV's current $1.5 billion annual contract with the NFL comes to an end.

Unfortunately for fans, though, the switch from DirecTV to YouTube TV might be coming at a higher cost to consumers.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King this Tuesday, the estimated price for YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket could be " in the neighborhood " of $300 per season.

DirecTV's offering of NFL Sunday Ticket has ranged from $79.99 to $149.99 monthly, depending on the customers' specific plan.

When the switch to YouTube TV takes effect in 2023, however, customers will have the option to add Sunday Ticket to their existing $65 monthly plan or purchase it as a standalone service.

For fans not looking to break the bank, whispers of a single-team streaming option have been rumored, though its cost has yet to be determined.

Google reportedly beat strong offers from Amazon and Apple in their recent deal with the NFL. As a result, Sunday Ticket will join a growing list of YouTube TV channels which already includes CBS, NBC and Fox.

More information on how to view Youtube TV's offering of NFL Sunday Ticket will be made available before next season

Comments / 106

WhyMeRightNow
3d ago

Well, good luck with the NFL Sunday Ticket being streamed on YouTube. No one in there right mind will pay up to $150.00 or less to watch football on their phone or laptop. I gave up the high prices of DISH, DIRECTV and AT&T, and switched to SPECTRUM. Which doesn’t carry the NFL Sunday Ticket, but does carry the NFL RedZone! Plus, SPECTRUM doesn’t raise their prices or threaten to cancel channels; I’ve been quite satisfied with their service. They carry enough sports channels and packages to satisfy most sports fans.

Reply(20)
15
Elizabeth Sellick
3d ago

GOOD Luck 🍀 With The BIGGEST GREATEST MISTAKE of a Lifetime !! the DEATH to football n Etc !! just Show It ALL ON TV People !!

Reply(1)
11
T Willie
3d ago

Why would anybody do that when a firestick with some tricks has all games, fights, and PPV for about $150 per year?? Silly

Reply(4)
8
Related
CNET

Is It Cheaper to Pay for Streaming or Cable? We Do the Math

Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
KANSAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
GOBankingRates

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
TechRadar

Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal

Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
ConsumerAffairs

HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video

For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
CNET

Live TV Streaming Services: A List of the Top 100 Channels

Given the state of the economy, it makes sense to reconsider your views on cable versus streaming. But it can cost you less each month if you drop traditional cable and switch to a live TV streaming service. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: NBC's Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2022-23 TV season — next turning our attention to NBC. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each NBC series (including Live+7 DVR playback). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents how it is faring in the coveted-yet-dwindling 18-49 demo compared to other shows on NBC, since that’s what matters come renewal/cancellation time; any ties in the demo were “broken” by total viewership. (*=already officially renewed) THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE:...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy