Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Popculture
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
Popculture
Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again
Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."
Popculture
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Reveals Name
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together earlier this month. Their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born a year after the couple's first child, son Zen, died at 5 months old due to brain cancer. This is Cannon's 12th child and Scott's third. Halo was born on...
Popculture
Reba McEntire's Boyfriend and Co-Star Rex Linn Gushes Over Working With Her on 'Big Sky' and 'The Hammer'
Reba McEntire has been having a Hollywood revival as of late, with two active projects in ABC's Big Sky and the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. Notably, the country music icon's boyfriend Rex Linn stars with her in both, and recently gushed over what it's like to work alongside her on-screen. "She doesn't stop moving," he told TV Line in a recent interview.
Fortune
How to watch the Times Square ball drop for free—and without cable: New Year’s Eve 2022
With friends, on the road or in the middle of nowhere, you can join the party in New York City.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Visits Joe Reagan’s Grave in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)
Blue Bloods is kicking off 2023 with what’s sure to be an emotional episode for the Reagans. In the winter premiere, airing on Friday, January 6, Reagan family tensions run high when Frank (Tom Selleck) and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. The photos below offer a look at the two visiting Joe Reagan’s gravesite, to give you an idea of what happens. (Bonnie Somerville returns as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill.)
Popculture
Paris Hilton Finally Tells Secret She Promised Would 'Break the Internet'
Paris Hilton's secret is out. The singer unveiled a reimagined version of her classic 2006 single, "Stars Are Blind," on Amazon Music after teasing a "secret" for several days. The updated recording, "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," features new vocals and production. "This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special," the socialite shared via Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued before making a promise. "P.S. More new music to come in the new year," she said with a winky face and the hashtag "NewYearNewP."
Popculture
'Today': Hoda Kotb Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Savannah Guthrie
Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and received a fun birthday message from her co-star, Hoda Kotb. Guthrie, who also marked 10 years as a lead co-anchor on Today this year, turned 51. She later thanked fans for all the birthday wishes on her own Instagram page.
Popculture
Don Lemon Was 'Honored' to Interview a Music Legend for 'This Morning'
Even Don Lemon can be starstruck. The anchor has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to interview a music legend for a recent edition of CNN This Morning. In a Dec. 26 tweet, Lemon promoted his exclusive chat, writing, "Whitney Houston is one of my favorite singers. I was honored to sit down with the man who discovered her-legendary music producer @CliveDavis, to talk about working with Whitney & his new movie I Wanna Dance With Somebody." This week, Davis sat with the CNN host to talk about the biopic he helped to produce and described the first time he met Houston. "The first time I met Whitney was really at her audition for me. She had been doing background singing in her mother's [Emily 'Cissy' Houston] act. Cissy was playing Sweetwaters, a club, and Whitney sang two songs that night. One was 'Home' from The Wiz and the other was 'The Greatest Love Of All.'" He continued, "Now, she didn't know — I don't know how many people know — I had commissioned the song, 'The Greatest Love Of All,' eight years earlier for [the Muhammad Ali film, The Greatest]. And I got Michael Masser and Linda Creed, they wrote 'The Greatest Love Of All.' I had recorded it with George Benson. We had a top 10 R&B hit, and then this beautiful, 19-year-old girl gets to the microphone, and as soon as she started singing that song, I was stunned."
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing
Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to her...
Popculture
'GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Kissing in Miami After Holmes Files for Divorce
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are wasting no time getting busy following Holmes' divorce filing this week. In photos published by TMZ, the two Good Morning America co-anchors were spotted kissing in Miami on Wednesday, smiling and laughing while soaking up the sun with their hands intertwined. They certainly weren't afraid to show a little PDA before heading to a restaurant later, where they weren't as publicly passionate as they were in the photos from earlier.
Popculture
Beloved YouTuber Keenan Cahill Dead at 27
Popular YouTube celebrity Keenan Cahill has died. A family spokesperson informed WGN that he died at 27. A lip sync video star, Cahill underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 15, but complications arose, and he was put on life support. His manager, David Graham, told TMZ that he died on Dec. 29 after being taken off life support in a Chicago hospital. A few weeks ago, Cahill, who was diagnosed with Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, told his fans he would be undergoing open heart surgery later that month. "For those who are asking. December 15th is the date of surgery," he wrote on Dec. 12 in his last Instagram post. He also posted on Dec. 5th, "One week till open heart surgery. Wish me luck. Love ya'll." Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome is a "progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away," according to MedlinePlus.
Popculture
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Director Pushed for Whitney Houston's Robyn Crawford Romance to Be Included
Whitney Houston's romance turned lifelong friendship with Robyn Crawford is explored in her first authorized biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Houston met Crawford at her first summer job in New Jersey. The then 16-year-olds struck up a close friendship, even becoming roommates when Houston moved out of her parents' home into her own apartment. It was then, over the summer, that they explored something beyond a friendship, according to Crawford's version of events in her memoir A Song For You. But Houston would cut it short, citing her religious background and her aspirations for her singing career. Instead, Houston asked Crawford to remain her friend and confidant. Crawford obliged. And eventually, she became Houston's creative director before she quit in 2000. The director of the biopic, Kasi Lemmons, revealed in a recent interview that Houston's family initially didn't want the romance examined in the film.
