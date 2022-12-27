ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State fills out coaching staff

By Colton McWilliams | Sports Editor
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago
Texas State and head football coach G.J. Kinne were able to fill out their entire coaching staff as the Bobcats look to start a new era. Above, Kinne stares out at Bobcat Stadium prior to his introductory press conference on Dec. 7. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State and head coach G.J. Kinne filled out the entire coaching staff as the Bobcats look to start a new era with only three coaches not being affiliated with Kinne’s 2022 Incarnate Word team.

One of Kinne’s first hires was bringing over offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich and offensive line coach Jordan Shoemaker, both from Incarnate Word.

“I’m excited to have Coach Leftwich and Coach Shoemaker join me in San Marcos as we start this new chapter of Texas State football,” Kinne said. “Having worked with Mack and Jordan this year, I was able to see their minds at work and appreciate the value they bring to a program. We have found two men who are great leaders, incredible thinkers at what they do, and Texans. I look forward to them getting started and leading this offense as we continue to build out this staff on both sides of the ball.”

Leftwich joined the UIW staff in 2018 as a graduate assistant coach before becoming the quarterback coach from 2019 through 2021.

Leftwich was then elevated to offensive coordinator during the 2022 season where he helped guide the Cardinals to one of the most prolific offenses in the country at the FCS level.

Shoemaker also joined the UIW staff in 2018 to become the offensive line coach where he stayed from 2018-2022.

The next hire for Kinne was Mike O’Guin who previously coached at Sam Houston State from 2021-2022 to be the new defensive line coach.

O’Guin’s previous stops include stints at Galena Park North Shore High School, and Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

“I am pleased to welcome Coach O’Guin to San Marcos and thrilled for him to be a Bobcat,” Kinne said. “Mike is a relentless recruiter and tremendous teacher, which stems from his background as a Texas high school football coach. Combine that with his Texas pedigree, O’Guin is a great addition to Texas State.”

Kam Martin was the next coach to join Kinne and his staff coming from Incarnate Word to be the new running backs coach.

Martin was also with Kinne at Central Florida during the 2021 season as an offensive and recruiting assistant.

Martin is most notable for his record breaking season at Port Arthur Memorial High School before playing under Gus Malzahn at Auburn.

“Kam is another great addition to Texas State and our coaching staff,” Kinne said. “He is a Texas high school legend and great role model for our student-athletes. He knows the running back position because he played it at a high level and is a rising star in the profession.”

Kinne’s first hires on the defensive side of the ball were Matthew Gregg and Dexter McCoil Sr. as the new cornerback and safeties coaches, respectively, with both coming from Kinne’s staff at UIW.

“Matthew and Dexter are great young coaches that we are excited to bring to Texas State,” Kinne said. “Coach Gregg is an unbelievable coach and recruiter with experience at the high school, junior college and Division I levels, all in the state of Texas. Coach McCoil is a great role model and coach for our student-athletes and another rising star in the profession after nine years of professional playing experience.”

Jonathan Patke was the next set of hires for Kinne’s staff along with Craig Stutzmann and Brett Huth with Patke becoming the new defensive coordinator, Stutzmann being the new wide receivers coach and  passing game coordinator, and Huth joining as the new strength and condition coordinator as well as being named an assistant athletic director.

“We are excited to add these three high-caliber coaches to our program and to help lead our student-athletes,” Kinne said. “Coach Patke is a brilliant defensive mind that has Power 5 coordinator experience. His approach with the defense on the field is to be aggressive and his kids love him. Coach Stutzmann sets records everywhere he goes, also has Power 5 coordinator experience, and is a great asset to our program and offense. And for Coach Huth, he is the best in the business. He is a believer in sports science, and our kids will be trained at an elite level.”

Kinne’s final set of hires was new tight ends coach Will Bryant and new special teams coordinator and associate head coach Daniel Da Prato.

“Coach Da Prato and Coach Bryant are great men to finish out announcing our coaching staff here at Texas State,” Kinne said. “Will is a former Texas high school football coach who has great relationships throughout the state. He is a great teacher and evaluator of talent, which are attributes I’ve seen firsthand having worked together at three different stops. Daniel, meanwhile, brings 19 years of Division I coaching experience to San Marcos. Through his infectious energy, his special teams units have led the country, set NCAA records, produced All-Americans, and landed numerous players on NFL rosters.”

The new coaching staff will look the get going with the new football team come spring practice next year.

