ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Jordan Burch Undecided On NFL Future

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umBir_0jvzy55o00

Defensive lineman Jordan Burch still has a decision to make on his NFL future, but for the time being, he is focused on helping South Carolina win.

South Carolina lost defensive tackle Zacch Pickens to the NFL Draft , a major blow to their defensive front. Pickens won't play in the Gator Bowl, forcing other defensive tackles to step up in his absence.

Defensive end Jordan Burch also has the decision to make about his professional future but will be available in the bowl game. Burch told the media he hasn't decided yet and will do so after the bowl game.

He carried sky-high expectations into his South Carolina career. Burch was one of the top prospects in the country with all the physical prerequisites to become a star. However, he met a learning curve when he arrived in Columbia.

Burch put in the time over the offseason to step into a starting role and has done so quite well. He's one of the team's most consistent pass rushers and plays contain well in run defense.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White needed someone to become a consistent run defender. Their run defense has been less than ideal this season, but Burch makes one or two big plays per game in the backfield that alter drives.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Nick Chubb Locks in his Prediction for Georgia vs Ohio State

We are just a few days out from Georgia and Ohio State facing off against one another in the Peach Bowl for the first round of the college football playoff. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes and are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing as well.  The ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday

Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment

The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
DawgsDaily

Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

TCU’s Sonny Dykes rips SEC for soft scheduling

TCU leapfrogged into the college football landscape in 2022 with a dynamite season. The Horned Frogs are readying to face the undefeated Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Head coach Sonny Dykes has his team prepared, but Dykes stepped away from the CFP discussion this week. Instead, Dykes Read more... The post TCU’s Sonny Dykes rips SEC for soft scheduling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
VolunteerCountry

VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight

Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders.  The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
687
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy