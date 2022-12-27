Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to wild Liberty Bowl finish
The Liberty Bowl on between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night certainly has the college football world talking, perhaps being one of the most thrilling bowl games in recent memory. Kansas looked to be dead and buried, but they miraculously came back from a 25-point deficit...
Football World Shocked By Kansas' Comeback Tonight
The Jayhawks have come from 20-plus points down to tie things up in their bowl game on Wednesday night. Kansas and Arkansas are now tied, 38-38, in the Liberty Bowl on this Wednesday evening. The football world is pretty stunned by Kansas' comeback tonight. Kansas was down, 38-13, before coming...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Steve Sarkisian’s awful behavior
Emotions were running high before the 2022 Alamo Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. However, that doesn’t excuse the awful way that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian responded to a person who was trying to make sure he and his team didn’t take the field until it was the right time.
Two freshmen early enrollees already look the part as future contributors
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan has seven of its freshmen (for 2023) already in Arizona with the team, most of them participating in drills and some practice. Cornerbacks Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun are among them, and they’re already earning praise for their fit and attentiveness. When it comes...
LISTEN: Ole Miss finished with eight wins. Historically? Good enough. But not anymore.
Ole Miss on Wednesday closed out the 2022 football season with a thud, falling to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. The Rebels lost each of their last four games after winning their first seven. Historically, eight overall wins has been good enough for what most would consider a successful...
State of the LSU WR Room After Kayshon Boutte's Departure
With LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers’ wideout depth certainly took a hit, but this program returns some serious production heading into next season. Boutte, who took on more of a leadership role in 2022, played a big factor...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban
Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Ole Miss Quarterback Luke Altmyer Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to Illinois on Thursday. Altmyer, who completed 28 of 54 passes in two seasons with the Rebels, confirmed his decision by posting a photo wearing a Fighting Illini jersey on Twitter. The four-star recruit ended his first season by recording 174 yards, a...
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
2024 Four-Star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson names final 4
Four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette (LA) Lafayette Christian Academy is down to four schools– Georgia, LSU, Florida, and Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 175 pounder went in-depth on his finalists. Georgia. Coach Monken has been essential to this whole process, also just the winning tradition that is there reminds...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
Mizzou Powers Past No. 19 Kentucky to Tip-Off SEC Play
The Missouri Tigers secured their second straight top-25 win on Wednesday against the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats.
Greg McElroy Impressed By 1 College Football Team Today
We're about halfway through Thursday's slate of college football bowl games and there have been a lot of impressive performances from the Pinstripe Bowl and the ongoing Cheez-It Bowl. For ESPN's Greg McElroy, one team has stood out to him so far. Taking to Twitter a short while ago, McElroy...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Despite Arkansas Ties, Razorback Fans Will Be Cheering for Mississippi St. in Reliquest Bowl
Bielema, Lunney won't have support of Hog fans and it has nothing to do with them
Comments / 0