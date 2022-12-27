ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cerrito, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County registrar's office error leads to new winner in school board race

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Registrar of Voters announce changes to the Oakland school board election because of a misconfiguration of the system that tallied the votes, the registrar's office said in a news release late Wednesday.The Nov. 8 election results for District 4 in the Oakland Unified School District will change because of the error. Incumbent Mike Hutchinson is now claiming victory over Nick Resnick, Hutchinson said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Guess what I just found out....... I won the election!!!!!" Hutchinson wrote.The system failed to give candidates a first-choice vote when the voter selected a second choice...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
thecampanile.org

Christmas Tree Lane in Palo Alto: a neighborhood tradition

Under the red lights on Fulton Street, senior Alden Backstrand walks down the festive, brightly lit “Christmas Tree Lane.” Backstrand, who lives on the street, has fond memories of both decorating her own house and surveying the street with her family to embrace the Christmas spirit. “My favorite...
PALO ALTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Walnut Creek’s Il Pavone a true Italian classic

WALNUT CREEK, CA (Dec. 29, 2022) — If you want to commemorate this time of year by partaking in an upscale meal at a white tablecloth establishment, Il Pavone Italian Restaurant in Walnut Creek is a wonderful option. Since 1991, brothers Marcello and Nick Bigotti have offered their patrons...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Fresh Approach mobile farmers’ market brings healthy fruits and veggies to West Contra Costa residents

Wednesdays at the library, YMCA and San Pablo Senior Center. “It has changed how I eat,” she said. “I used to hate broccoli, but now I have it four times a week because it’s so fresh. I’ve also learned how to make sweet potato tacos with ground turkey and spices. Most of all, I enjoy meeting other Richmond residents in line – I’ve made a lot of friends out here.”
RICHMOND, CA
PLANetizen

Black Wealth Builders Fund Supports Black Homeownership

A new loan fund in the San Francisco Bay Area is creating a new model for supporting Black homeownership by offering zero-interest loans to help Black households make the down payment on a home, which is often a major stumbling block for new homebuyers. Frances Nguyen reports on the story for Next City.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody

Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

My Stanford education was best in class, yet left big 'life skills' gaps

Marisa Messina went to private schools and attended Stanford University for college and business school. But, she writes, she still finds her education lacking in fundamentals, particularly life skills — like handling personal finances, doing home repairs and dealing with emotions. She wonders what a proper modern education should include — and who is responsible for filling in the holes.
STANFORD, CA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Spanish Revival Estate with Stunning Inside and Outside Living Seeks $6.4 Million in Orinda, California

160 Camino Don Miguel Home in Orinda, California for Sale. 160 Camino Don Miguel, Orinda, California is a Spanish Revival estate originally constructed in 1929 sited on private gated grounds with breathtaking panoramic views, Mediterranean landscaping, offer a resort-like setting with direct access to the Orinda Country Club golf course. This Home in Orinda offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Camino Don Miguel, please contact Ann Sharf (Phone: 925-200-0222) at Village Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.  
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy