San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Related
Alameda County registrar's office error leads to new winner in school board race
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Registrar of Voters announce changes to the Oakland school board election because of a misconfiguration of the system that tallied the votes, the registrar's office said in a news release late Wednesday.The Nov. 8 election results for District 4 in the Oakland Unified School District will change because of the error. Incumbent Mike Hutchinson is now claiming victory over Nick Resnick, Hutchinson said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Guess what I just found out....... I won the election!!!!!" Hutchinson wrote.The system failed to give candidates a first-choice vote when the voter selected a second choice...
thecampanile.org
Christmas Tree Lane in Palo Alto: a neighborhood tradition
Under the red lights on Fulton Street, senior Alden Backstrand walks down the festive, brightly lit “Christmas Tree Lane.” Backstrand, who lives on the street, has fond memories of both decorating her own house and surveying the street with her family to embrace the Christmas spirit. “My favorite...
pioneerpublishers.com
Walnut Creek’s Il Pavone a true Italian classic
WALNUT CREEK, CA (Dec. 29, 2022) — If you want to commemorate this time of year by partaking in an upscale meal at a white tablecloth establishment, Il Pavone Italian Restaurant in Walnut Creek is a wonderful option. Since 1991, brothers Marcello and Nick Bigotti have offered their patrons...
hoodline.com
Castro's 'Rooster & Rice' closes & transitions to Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodle
After nearly four years in the Castro, fast-casual chicken-and-rice concept Rooster & Rice (4039 18th St.) closed its doors Friday, December 23. Those doors won't stay closed for long, though. A similar concept, Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodle, will be taking over the space. The restaurant is operated by...
KTVU FOX 2
Election error in Alameda County names new winner in District 4 race
OAKLAND, Calif. - A stunning twist in the Oakland School Board race. Mike Hutchinson – who thought he lost his race in District 4 - actually won. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters revealed an error in the tabulation process that would have moved Hutchinson from third place to first.
Contra Costa Herald
Fresh Approach mobile farmers’ market brings healthy fruits and veggies to West Contra Costa residents
Wednesdays at the library, YMCA and San Pablo Senior Center. “It has changed how I eat,” she said. “I used to hate broccoli, but now I have it four times a week because it’s so fresh. I’ve also learned how to make sweet potato tacos with ground turkey and spices. Most of all, I enjoy meeting other Richmond residents in line – I’ve made a lot of friends out here.”
sfstandard.com
Plans for 100 Homes Near SF Schools Could Be Built Faster Using This Method
Fresh plans for 100 homes, including 70 affordable homes, are planned for the city’s Bayview neighborhood—and the developer is using private fundraising in the hopes of getting them built faster. Permit filings say the seven-story apartment building would rise 65 feet and include 17 studios, 37 one-bedrooms apartments,...
PLANetizen
Black Wealth Builders Fund Supports Black Homeownership
A new loan fund in the San Francisco Bay Area is creating a new model for supporting Black homeownership by offering zero-interest loans to help Black households make the down payment on a home, which is often a major stumbling block for new homebuyers. Frances Nguyen reports on the story for Next City.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
sfstandard.com
‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody
Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves steal visiting young children's Christmas presents in SF car break-in
This break-in happened weeks after two photographers -- one in the middle of taking wedding photos -- were attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts.
Error in ballot counting in Alameda Co. changes outcome in Oakland school board race
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has notified Mike Hutchinson, who finished third place in the District 4 Oakland Unified School Board race last month, that he may actually have won the election after all.
My Stanford education was best in class, yet left big 'life skills' gaps
Marisa Messina went to private schools and attended Stanford University for college and business school. But, she writes, she still finds her education lacking in fundamentals, particularly life skills — like handling personal finances, doing home repairs and dealing with emotions. She wonders what a proper modern education should include — and who is responsible for filling in the holes.
Mega Millions numbers for $565 Million drawing announced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Time to check those tickets! At 8 p.m. today, the Mega Millions numbers for a $565 million drawing were announced. They are 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Megaplier number is 11. If you win tonight’s cash option, you win $289.8 million. The next drawing is Friday at 8 p.m. […]
Bay Area tourist offered $24K in travel vouchers but says Delta rescinded offer
A Bay Area tourist was offered $24,000 worth of vouchers from Delta Airlines to give up his family's seats on an overbooked flight. But he says the airline took back the offer made after an alleged staffing mishap.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Spanish Revival Estate with Stunning Inside and Outside Living Seeks $6.4 Million in Orinda, California
160 Camino Don Miguel Home in Orinda, California for Sale. 160 Camino Don Miguel, Orinda, California is a Spanish Revival estate originally constructed in 1929 sited on private gated grounds with breathtaking panoramic views, Mediterranean landscaping, offer a resort-like setting with direct access to the Orinda Country Club golf course. This Home in Orinda offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Camino Don Miguel, please contact Ann Sharf (Phone: 925-200-0222) at Village Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
sfstandard.com
Air Travel Chaos Forces High School Athletes To Drive 12 Hours for Games
An impromptu caravan made its way down Interstate 5 on Monday evening. Throughout the day, as Bay Area high school basketball and soccer teams found out their flights were canceled, teams packed into cars, vans and buses and made their way to Southern California or beyond to compete in tournaments.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.
