Bill would change how Virginia schools are notified about employee arrests after sex offense was overlooked

Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
Florida lawmaker aiming to have ‘social media safety’ taught in classrooms
If approved, the proposed bill requires the Florida Department of Education to teach social media safety and make instructional materials available online.
WAVY News 10
James City County wants input on Powhatan Creek watershed management plan survey
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County has launched a survey to get public input on its update to the Powhatan Creek watershed management plan, its goals and to better understand concerns within the watershed. The survey can be found here, or by accessing the project homepage,...
Raise in minimum wage could be the fall of local businesses
Some Virginians will see more money in their pockets in the new year with minimum wage going up another dollar to $12 an hour.
WAVY News 10
‘You’ve got to deliver’: Democrats take charge in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats will be in charge of Michigan’s state government for the first time in nearly 40 years come January, raising progressive hopes of undoing decades of Republican-backed measures and advancing an agenda that includes restrictions on guns and help for the working poor. With...
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Alaska offshore oil lease sale nets just one bid after being revived by Inflation Reduction Act
An offshore drilling auction off the Southern Alaska coast netted little interest after it was revived by the Inflation Reduction Act. Just one company bid on the chance to drill on just one tract out of 193 that were offered up for lease in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The Interior Department was compelled to hold the […]
PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana park
A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana.
WAVY News 10
Blog: Rain showers close out 2022 in Hampton Roads
Scattered showers will help us round out 2022 on this last day of the year. We’ll see scattered showers and fog this morning. Around midday and through the early afternoon, we should see a bit of a break in the rain. The clouds will stick around but we should see some dry time too. Another batch of rain moves in this evening between 6-10pm.
