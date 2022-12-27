ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Austin-Travis County EMS puts together videos to recruit new medics

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS is using a novel recruiting tool to attract prospective employees amid ongoing staffing issues. They’ve put together a reality show of sorts, about what it’s like to become an EMT or medic. The new web series, available on YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

AFD Battalion Chief who helped in the aftermath of 9/11 passes away at 49

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is mourning the passing of one of their battalion chiefs. 49-year-old Travis Maher passed away from cancer Wednesday. He was with the department for 23 years and responded to disasters across the country. In the aftermath of 9/11, Maher, then a rookie firefighter,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX

