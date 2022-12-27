ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

HawgBeat's Arkansas football postseason awards

The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 55-53 triple overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl. Though the 7-6 record at the end of the year was not what fans wanted, there were still plenty of individual players that put together a great season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Predicting Arkansas basketball's conference record

Arkansas closed the chapter on its first part of the season, capping off the non-conference portion of the schedule (aside from Baylor) with a win over UNC Asheville to finish 11-1. The Razorbacks are in a great spot moving forward, as their NCAA Tournament resume and metrics are all very highly ranked.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Quick Recap: Kansas falls to Arkansas 55-53 in OT3 thriller

Memphis – A triple overtime thriller didn’t pan out for Kansas, falling to Arkansas 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday. Scoring 18 fourth-quarter points, the Jayhawks (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) made a late stand and forced the game into three overtimes and failed to convert a two-point conversion in the third overtime after managing two OT touchdowns, including a two-point conversion in the OT2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas outlasts Kansas in 3OT, 55-53

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After allowing 14 points in the final 1:05 of regulation, the Arkansas Razorbacks almost blew the largest lead in school history (25 points) in a 55-53 win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. After Kansas forced overtime, the two...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy