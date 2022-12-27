Read full article on original website
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl.
Reggie Ragland starting to 'get his eyes in the right place' to help Browns
BEREA − Reggie Ragland wasn't completely out of football before the Browns signed him on Dec. 7. The veteran linebacker was toiling away on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, waiting for an opportunity. While Ragland wasn't out of football, that doesn't mean he was playing football. Or, at least the game-speed football. ...
Hall of Fame MVP? Mark Zackery may not have expected it. But Ben Davis sophomore earned it
NEW CASTLE – Not in his wildest dreams did Mark Zackery expect to earn most valuable player honors Friday in the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle Fieldhouse. Zackery, a sophomore, does not start for Class 4A top-ranked Ben Davis. He does not always play significant minutes. But there he was on...
Newsstand: Notre Dame signee Drayk Bowen named a finalist for All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year
One of Notre Dame’s top signees from the recruiting class of 2023 is up for a prestigious award. Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean’s Drayk Bowen is one of five finalists for All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year. The All-American Bowl Awards Show takes place on Jan. 6 in San...
