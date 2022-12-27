ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

themadisonrecord.com

NICHE rates Madison City Schools no. 1 in Alabama

MADISON – Reaching top grades across the board, Madison City Schools climbed to the number-one district in the state of Alabama in a recent study. “Every single one of our schools was in the top 10, out of hundreds of schools statewide,” MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said. “This is outstanding and the result of true community and MCS districtwide efforts.”
MADISON, AL
rocketcitynow.com

New Year, New Mindset: Setting more attainable goals for 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first of the year presents the perfect opportunity for many to turn over a new leaf, but before you get ahead of yourself, there are ways to make sure you get the most out of the new year. Making new and necessary lifestyle changes is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Kindergarten classroom severely damaged by burst pipe in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A classroom at a Blount County school was severely flooded by a burst pipe caused by recent freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The incident happened at Southeastern School. The classroom belongs to Paige Martin, who works as a kindergarten teacher at the school. Martin said she has used the classroom for seven of her 16 years at the school.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Duncan Farms closing in 2023

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023. According to a release by the Duncans, the farm will be liquidating the farm’s meat and product inventory in the shop. The following is the full statement released by Duncan Farms:
GURLEY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU MOURNSDEATH OF RETIREDPROFESSOR

The Alabama A&M University Family is mourning the recent death of a retired Alabama A&M University educator and mentor. Wiley Joseph Henderson was born in Clarke County, Alabama. He was a distinguished graduate, longtime employee and retiree of Alabama A&M University. He participated in further studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham,
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. According to a spokesperson for Huntsville PD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
yourbigsky.com

Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87. Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence families frustrated as hours turn into days without water

Some Florence families are still waiting for working water at their homes. The record-breaking extreme cold temperatures over this past weekend caused many pipes to burst, which then drained the available water supply for Chisholm Heights Water Authority. Wade Dunn and his family have been waiting for nearly three days...
FLORENCE, AL
April Killian

Shoals Area: Take The Plunge, Make A Difference! Sunday, January 1st, 2023 McFarland Park

Start the new year off with a....splash! This Sunday at 1pm, hundreds of people are expected to gather and brave the frigid waters of the Tennessee River at the annual "Plunge Into The New Year" at McFarland Park in Florence. The story behind this event and the reason it continues into it's 7th year, is one of love, compassion, re-birth and remembrance. It started small - as a way for a few people to honor the life of a friend but has grown into a big event for bringing awareness to suicide prevention in the Shoals. This is definitely an event you don't want to miss!
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jason Mickle promoted to assistant police chief

CULLMAN, Ala. – Lifelong Cullman resident and 24-year Cullman Police Department veteran Jason Mickle has been promoted to assistant chief. Mickle joined the department as a full-time patrol officer in 1998.  During his career Mickle has served on the K9 Unit, in Criminal Investigation, as a firearms instructor, team leader, training officer, on the Tactical Unit and as a commander. Mickle also teaches active shooter response to law enforcement officers at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and in schools, churches and to residents.  “Based on Jason’s past performance in supervisory roles, his professional knowledge and experience, he was the logical choice...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wvxu.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

