ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Last of Sea Isle’s Parking Kiosks Up For Sale

Sea Isle City will finally say goodbye to its last remaining parking kiosks. Altogether, the city is disposing of 17 of the aging kiosks using an online auction platform for surplus government property. “These are the last of the kiosks,” Police Chief Anthony Garreffi said. “They have outlived their useful...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Bouy Washes up on Avalon New Jersey Beach

Linda Taylor found a buoy washed up on the beach at 23rd street in Avalon. The big red buoy has info on it saying it belongs to the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard was notified and as of yesterday the tide was taking the buoy back out to sea. Stay with us for updates on this story.
AVALON, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Wonderful possibilities were seen for Ocean City

One hundred and twenty years ago, R. Curtis Robinson, owner and editor of the Ocean City Sentinel, wrote: “With what Ocean City has as the twentieth century dawns, there are wonderful possibilities for the future. Look back during the past twenty years and note the progress. No other seaside resort can begin to compare with it in achievements. The public spirit has been of a magnificent character. The city can well feel proud. It has all the modern conveniences of a greater city. It is possible to do business here under twentieth century conditions.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy