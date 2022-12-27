Read full article on original website
Local musician Sean Lipinski dies after battle with aggressive brain tumor
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities musician died Tuesday after he underwent emergency surgery for an aggressive brain tumor.Sean Lipinski, 42, played in multiple bands, including Holding On, The Real Enemy, Regret, Comeback Kid, and Sunset.In a Facebook post, his father, Joseph Lipinski, wrote that Sean is a universal organ donor, saying, "A family is waiting at the U of M hospital for Sean's healthy heart that their family member needs to save their life."Sean Lipinski is survived by his two daughters and his wife, Samantha.As of 1 p.m. Friday, over $67,000 was raised on GoFundMe to help support Lipinski's family.
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
KARE
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
fox9.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?
MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
redlakenationnews.com
Two passengers cited for fighting aboard Sun Country flight after arrival at MSP
Police at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday cited two men for allegedly fighting aboard a Sun Country plane while it was sitting at a gate in Terminal 2. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine each were cited for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting.
Baby suffering from hypothermia found in stolen car in Minneapolis
Minneapolis police are investigating after a baby suffering from hypothermia was rescued from a stolen car that had been left on the city’s south side.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
(Minneapolis, MN)--Two passengers onboard a Sun Country flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are in trouble with police. Airport officials say 43-year-old Eddy Soto and 30-year-old Michael Dodd were each cited yesterday for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting. A disturbance erupted Tuesday onboard an aircraft that had arrived from Tampa, Florida and responding officers determined two men were fighting. A Sun Country spokeswoman says police were called in right away to meet the men involved as they left the plane. No passengers or crew members were hurt.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Missing north Minneapolis girl found safe, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – The search is over for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.Minneapolis police announced late Wednesday evening that she was "found safe and is back home."
fox9.com
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
