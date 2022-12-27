ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

HuskyMaven

UW Went Without Cam Davis, Injured After Arriving in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Texas Longhorns showed up without their top two running backs, with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson choosing to save themselves for the NFL and greatly wounding their team for the Alamo Bowl in the process. This was known coming into Thursday night's game at...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Valero Alamo Bowl on?

The No. 12-ranked Washington football team (10-2, 7-2 in the Pac-12) wraps up the 2022 season with a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies will take on No. 20 (CFP ranking) Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in the two teams’ first matchup since the 2001 Holiday Bowl. The game will air on ESPN television.
WASHINGTON, DC
HuskyMaven

Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies

SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
AUSTIN, TX
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
Eden Reports

After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time Highs

According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
informedinfrastructure.com

First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone

Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Another Electrical Substation Vandalized

This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TACOMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Best Restaurants at the SeaTac Airport While you Wait

When flying out of Yakima no doubt you'll have a layover in Seattle. Depending on how long, you may grab a bite to eat by nature of nothing else better to do. There are no lack of options at SeaTac but here are a few of my favorites. I've included what they are and their menu when I can.
SEATTLE, WA

