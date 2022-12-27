ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis’ safety czar used private email, code name ‘Clarice Starling’ to plan migrant flights

By Sam Sachs
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid ongoing legal battles over September’s migrant flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, paid for by Florida tax dollars, the Office of Open Government reported Larry Keefe , the public safety czar , had used a private email with a codename while planning parts of the flights.

Using a private email, Keefe and Montgomerie discussed different aspects of the planned flights from Texas. Keefe told OOG that it was an account he sometimes used during his days of private law practice.

Legal advocates challenge constitutionality of Florida’s migrant relocation policy

The safety czar’s use of a private email led to relevant communications from being included in prior record disclosures related to the migrant flights.

After the 48 migrants were transported from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14 , multiple civil lawsuits and an investigation by the U.S. Treasury were opened . Keefe’s use of a private email was disclosed in response to requests for further documents from a lawsuit filed by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

WFLA.com has reached out to the governor’s office about their knowledge of the private email and codename used while conducting state business.

When asked by OOG about missing records and additional documents related to the migrant flight relocation program, OOG said Keefe told them to look for a keyword in their search, “Heat.”

Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight company, recruiter, safety czar added to class-action lawsuit against Florida

OOG said Keefe told them “Heat 19” was a call sign he had been known to use during his military career. Subsequent search led them to a private Gmail account called “heat19.heat19,” with the name “Clarice Starling,” an FBI agent from Robert Harris’ Hannibal Lecter novel “The Silence of the Lambs.” Keefe told OOG the Starling name was also a call sign he’d been given during previous “private work with people in the military community.”

Communications from Keefe to Montgomerie using the “Heat19” email show he communicated with Montgomerie’s own private email, rather than one for the Vertol company he owned.

Their correspondence contained discussion of invoice drafts for the flights, as well as the proposal by Vertol to the Florida Department of Transportation to bid on the relocation program. The emails show Keefe sending Montgomerie draft language for the program submission, detailing the pitch.

In the draft sent by Keefe to Montgomerie, relocation of migrants to Massachusetts was a specifically mentioned goal, though it also mentioned “other, proximate northeastern state[s]” designated by FDOT for the program.

Florida Supreme Court approves DeSantis’ statewide grand jury on immigration

“The proposed Services include, but are not limited to, the management, aircraft, crew, maintenance logistics, fuel, coordination and planning, route preparation, route services, landing fees, ground handling and logistics and other Project-related expenses,” Keefe’s draft proposal to Montgomerie reads. It included a proposal to cap flights at 65 passengers. Both the proposal by Keefe and the subsequent submission by Montgomerie refer to the relocation as humanitarian projects.

Among details for the program, the only portion left blank in Keefe’s email was a price estimate for “Project 1.”

That project, the only flight to have been carried out, ended up costing $615,000 from the $12 million appropriated for relocation by the Florida Legislature. Montgomerie’s memo to a state purchasing administrator for the program refers to a total of three planned projects, with the second and third totaling $950,000 .

While the $950,000 was paid to Vertol , shown in records from state-operated TransparencyFlorida , the flights were to be split.

Migration to Florida slowed down in 2022, new report says

Project 2 was proposed for a $425,000 cost, while Project 3 had the remaining $525,000 of the nearly $1 million from the second payment to Vertol.

Additional documents published by OOG show text messages between Montgomerie and Keefe regarding travel planning, hotel information, FDOT funds, and the planes used.

Montgomerie texted a preview image of sorts to Keefe on Sept. 7, showing the Fairchild Dornier 328 plane, the type used to fly the migrants to Massachusetts.

Montgomerie texted the picture with the message “Wednesdays ride x 2,” to Keefe, who responded “Copy. Very nice,” as the two coordinated the flights.

Florida Supreme Court approves DeSantis’ petition for mRNA COVID vaccine grand jury

Additional texts between Keefe and Perla Huerta , who helped recruit migrants for the flights in Texas, date back to mid-August, including hotel reservation details, plans for rental vehicles, and food reimbursements, among other discussions.

WFLA is still awaiting response from the governor’s office, regarding the use of private email for coordination from Keefe.

Related
2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
People

2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE.  The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
VENICE, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned

Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Lynn Haven Police find the body of a missing man

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said they’ve found the body of a man who’d been missing for nearly a week. They discovered it this afternoon in a retention pond off Highway 390 near Mowat Middle School. Gage Floyd was last seen at the Blue Moon Nightclub around 1:30 Saturday morning. Investigators have […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Panama City woman facing attempted murder charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge. Panama City police said Kristi Lee McCaffery was arrested after allegedly shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. McCaffery is booked in the Bay County Jail […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
