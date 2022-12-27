ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

CBS Sports

UCLA vs. Pittsburgh prediction, pick, Sun Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

It will be a meeting of teams from the Pac-12 and ACC on Friday in the Sun Bowl as No. 18 UCLA faces Pittsburgh. The Bruins can capture their first 10-win season since 2014 with a victory vs. the Panthers in Chip Kelly's fifth season. It would be the team's first successful bowl appearance under Kelly after pulling out of the Holiday Bowl in 2021 due to the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

How to watch Pittsburgh vs No. 18 UCLA: Game time, TV, odds, and more

The Pittsburgh Panthers have the opportunity to right the wrongs of Sun Bowls past with a matchup against the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday. This is the Panther’s 5th appearance in the Sun Bowl and after some good fortunes, things have gotten ugly in the last two appearances in sun city. The Panthers lost a historically ugly 3-0 game against Oregon State in 2008 and more recently lost to the Stanford Cardinals 14-13. The Panthers have momentum on their side though if they want to stop the Sun Bowl skid. Pitt has won four in a row going undefeated through November and still has a chance to get to nine wins on the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 Aliquippa players among 12 WPIAL athletes picked for Class 4A all-state football team

The Aliquippa football team made its annual trip to the WPIAL championship game this fall and proceeded to roll all the way to the PIAA final, again. After finishing 13-1 and adding another WPIAL championship to the school’s trophy case, Aliquippa garnered some individual honors Friday, as five players were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 4A all-state team.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
FanSided

Steelers news: Lamar Jackson out, Fans say final goodbye to Franco Harris, and more

Pittsburgh will need a lot of help this weekend to make a run at the playoffs, but it won’t be easy. Here’s the Steelers news you need to know before the new year. As we gear up for a crowded slate of games on New Year’s day, Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere are going to be tuning in to the early games to see if there will still be something to play for when Sunday Night Football rolls around.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5ny.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
