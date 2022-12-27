Read full article on original website
Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question
The Pitt Panthers are likely to be without John Hugley for a third straight game.
CBS Sports
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh prediction, pick, Sun Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
It will be a meeting of teams from the Pac-12 and ACC on Friday in the Sun Bowl as No. 18 UCLA faces Pittsburgh. The Bruins can capture their first 10-win season since 2014 with a victory vs. the Panthers in Chip Kelly's fifth season. It would be the team's first successful bowl appearance under Kelly after pulling out of the Holiday Bowl in 2021 due to the pandemic.
cardiachill.com
How to watch Pittsburgh vs No. 18 UCLA: Game time, TV, odds, and more
The Pittsburgh Panthers have the opportunity to right the wrongs of Sun Bowls past with a matchup against the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday. This is the Panther’s 5th appearance in the Sun Bowl and after some good fortunes, things have gotten ugly in the last two appearances in sun city. The Panthers lost a historically ugly 3-0 game against Oregon State in 2008 and more recently lost to the Stanford Cardinals 14-13. The Panthers have momentum on their side though if they want to stop the Sun Bowl skid. Pitt has won four in a row going undefeated through November and still has a chance to get to nine wins on the year.
5 Aliquippa players among 12 WPIAL athletes picked for Class 4A all-state football team
The Aliquippa football team made its annual trip to the WPIAL championship game this fall and proceeded to roll all the way to the PIAA final, again. After finishing 13-1 and adding another WPIAL championship to the school’s trophy case, Aliquippa garnered some individual honors Friday, as five players were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 4A all-state team.
Steelers news: Lamar Jackson out, Fans say final goodbye to Franco Harris, and more
Pittsburgh will need a lot of help this weekend to make a run at the playoffs, but it won’t be easy. Here’s the Steelers news you need to know before the new year. As we gear up for a crowded slate of games on New Year’s day, Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere are going to be tuning in to the early games to see if there will still be something to play for when Sunday Night Football rolls around.
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Pittsburgh GM Talks Upgrades To Guest Experience, Casino Smoking Debate
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has come a long way since opening its doors to gamblers a little over two years ago, While there might not have hotel rooms or Citizens Bank Park as its next door neighbor, there is no doubting that this Hempfield Township property is positively impacting the local community.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
'Maybe I will cry': Southwest travelers in Pittsburgh frustrated by cancellations, delays
Barbara Gray and her husband, Ken, stood at the back of a long, winding line of frustrated passengers Tuesday morning waiting to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Pittsburgh International Airport. Like many others in line, their flight had been canceled — one of at least 35 Southwest...
Most homicides in a decade for Pittsburgh in 2022
The shooting death of 36-year-old Corey Washington near a Family Dollar on Brighton Road on Monday marked the city’s 71st homicide this year.
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
wtae.com
Lottery dreamers anticipate Mega Millions half-billion dollar drawing Tuesday night
PITTSBURGH — Most people purchasing Mega Millions lottery tickets don't believe they have even a slight chance to win the jackpot valued at more than a half-billion dollars, but they're playing anyway. As they see it, it doesn't hurt to dream and take a chance. "You got to play...
Could 'stop, question and frisk' drive down gun violence in Pittsburgh?
Increased gun violence in Pittsburgh has spurred city officials and residents to look for ways to combat the problem. A Carnegie Mellon University criminologist is recommending an approach that has generated controversy and debate elsewhere. Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon, is calling for...
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
First look: second location for Back to the Foodture scheduled to open in new year
PITTSBURGH — Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz were quick to draw in the curious and hungry when they brought their Back to the Foodture restaurant to the SouthSide Works last year with a family-friendly vibe, plenty of pop culture nostalgia and an expansive menu of wings, burgers and plenty of attention-getting ingredient combinations.
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
wtae.com
Crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore sends multiple people to the hospital
A bad crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore has sent six people people to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the corner of East Carson and South First streets. This is in the area between the Smithfield and Liberty bridges, not far from Station Square. Police said...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a lively city, and these neighborhoods are perfect for families looking for good school districts and lots to do.
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
