The Pittsburgh Panthers have the opportunity to right the wrongs of Sun Bowls past with a matchup against the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday. This is the Panther’s 5th appearance in the Sun Bowl and after some good fortunes, things have gotten ugly in the last two appearances in sun city. The Panthers lost a historically ugly 3-0 game against Oregon State in 2008 and more recently lost to the Stanford Cardinals 14-13. The Panthers have momentum on their side though if they want to stop the Sun Bowl skid. Pitt has won four in a row going undefeated through November and still has a chance to get to nine wins on the year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO