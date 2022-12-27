Read full article on original website
Friday Film Review |"Avatar: The Way of Water"
James Cameron doesn’t shy away from epics involving a lot of water. He stressed out with “The Abyss” in the late 1980s and then triumphed with “Titanic.”. For his latest saga, he confidently offers up waves, currents, floods and a heap of underwater action in a film over three hours that doesn’t give audiences a bathroom break.
