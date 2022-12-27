ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumberland, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

A new tradition in Gettysburg: raising Abe Lincoln's Hat to ring in the new year

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The final preparations are underway for the New Year's Eve Celebration in Gettysburg, where Lincoln's hat will be raised!. The event will take place in Downtown Gettysburg, in Lincoln Square. Patti Robinson, an event organizer with Gettysburg Alive said there will be music, food trucks, and activities for kids, among other festivities.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Old Sled Works closes doors after 30 years of service

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, marks the end of the year, but for a popular store in Perry County, it’s the end of the line. “This is a very very bittersweet moment. I’ve been here since day one the first opened in April 1991 as a vendor,” said Laura Spease, a store […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars

Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
PINE GROVE, PA
local21news.com

Farm feeds donated Christmas trees to its goats

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHP) – Thinking about throwing out your Christmas tree this week? Before you put it out to the curb, Batz Farm in Grantville is asking you to consider donating your tree to its goats. Batz Farm collects donated Christmas trees every year. Its goats love eating the...
GRANTVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy