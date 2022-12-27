Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
local21news.com
A new tradition in Gettysburg: raising Abe Lincoln's Hat to ring in the new year
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The final preparations are underway for the New Year's Eve Celebration in Gettysburg, where Lincoln's hat will be raised!. The event will take place in Downtown Gettysburg, in Lincoln Square. Patti Robinson, an event organizer with Gettysburg Alive said there will be music, food trucks, and activities for kids, among other festivities.
local21news.com
Family gains new sense of holiday gratitude after years-long journey with pediatric cancer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Four-year-old Jaxon Eichelberger of Harrisburg and his family are excited to ring in the new year just months after he was able to ring the bell on the end of his cancer treatments at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. Jaxon was diagnosed with B...
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
abc27.com
DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
local21news.com
From wacky to traditional, Central PA will ring in 2023 in some very unique ways
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — From roses to a Hershey Kiss with a pickle, a wrench, and a shoe thrown in for good measure, Central Pennsylvania certainly has some unique ways to ring in the New Year. Whether you're looking for something a little off the beaten path, or...
abc27.com
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary...
theburgnews.com
Sweat & Sisterhood: Harrisburg women dance for health, fun, fellowship at Zoombalicious
“You’ve just got to see it,” explained the class of women before cranking up their speaker in the Foose Elementary School gym on a Thursday night. The group spread out in the gym and, as the music turned on, so did their energy. And they were right—you have to see it to understand the “licious.”
Adult children left with grief, regret after killing of mom in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
Update: Police have detained a person of interest in the killing. Stacey Shannon struggled with addiction for decades. Her daughter always worried Shannon, 53, might die from a drug overdose. But Jessica Hassell wasn’t prepared to learn on Christmas Day that her mother was beaten by a man she barely...
local21news.com
Law enforcement encourages community to Decide to Ride for holiday weekend celebrations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With New Year’s Eve celebrations comes the likelihood of impaired driving on the roads. Increased enforcement is expected across the state over the next few days. “Through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, usually we do see an uptick in alcohol-related crashes,” Pennsylvania State...
local21news.com
Central PA library looks to bridge gaps in education with STEAM programs
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As 2023 approaches, lots of people are making resolutions to try something new. One Central PA library is offering a chance for kids to not only learn some new skills, but also make friends in the process. The Simpson Library in Mechanicsburg has a...
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
Old Sled Works closes doors after 30 years of service
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, marks the end of the year, but for a popular store in Perry County, it’s the end of the line. “This is a very very bittersweet moment. I’ve been here since day one the first opened in April 1991 as a vendor,” said Laura Spease, a store […]
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg restaurateur plans west shore dining concept, slated to open in 2023
A Harrisburg restaurateur is bringing his talents across the river, opening a new Mediterranean-style restaurant on the west shore in 2023. On Friday, Brian Fertenbaugh said that he, with his wife, Jen, plan to open a restaurant in the current location of Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township. “There...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
theburgnews.com
Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars
Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
local21news.com
Farm feeds donated Christmas trees to its goats
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHP) – Thinking about throwing out your Christmas tree this week? Before you put it out to the curb, Batz Farm in Grantville is asking you to consider donating your tree to its goats. Batz Farm collects donated Christmas trees every year. Its goats love eating the...
Central Pa. rescues seeing more people dump their pets in remote or abandoned places
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kala Moore, who lives in Conewago Township, York County says her barn has become a dumping ground for cats left behind by their owners. “People see the barn and they think ‘Oh, this is a good place to drop them off,'" said Moore. She...
