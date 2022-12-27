ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KRON4 News

VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday

SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 9 closed in Santa Cruz County due to storm damage

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County was closed Friday evening. According to the California Department of Transportation, the highway was completely closed between Waterman Gap and Upper Highway 236 around 5:30 p.m. The highway was closed by trees and wires blocking all lanes. At...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

CHP reporting fatal collision on State Route 35

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Victim identified in deadly San Francisco hit-and-run

The victim of a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened near the area of Bay and Stockton streets has been identified. Brandon Gorski, 38, was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. They responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Gorski on the road while the driver...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito

A battle of the badges between the Hollister Police and Fire Departments. And who doesn't enjoy a little friendly competition for a good cause?  Both departments wanted to find a fun and creative way to give back to their community and came up with this! Two police officers and two firefighters had 90 seconds to The post Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County will start requiring new residential construction in urban and unincorporated areas to be designed with permanent sources of electricity as the only form of energy. The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. County officials said this was done to help mitigate the effects of The post Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Storm puts San Jose on flood watch

As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

4 unhoused people die in San Jose amid cold temperatures

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The bitter cold and rain can be deadly for people who don't have a roof over their heads. KRON4 spoke with the Santa Clara County coroner's office — they say at least four unhoused people have died from exposure over the past two weeks. "We encourage you to seek shelter […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for The post Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sheriff Steve Bernal has served the people of Monterey County for the past eight years as sheriff. Friday, Dec. 30, he will retire after more than 20 years of service as a peace officer. Sheriff Bernal spoke with our Scott Rates on his career and what it has meant to be The post Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

