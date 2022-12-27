Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
Related
kion546.com
Santa Cruz law officials remind people to celebrate responsibly on New Year’s Eve
Santa Cruz, Calif. (KION-TV): New Year's Eve is Saturday, and family and friends are getting ready to celebrate. Lyz Liddel visited her family in Santa Cruz to bring in the new year. “We're planning on staying in, having a laid-back night, we're probably going to make some puzzles, play some...
As fentanyl crisis surges, pilot project aims to get Narcan into Santa Cruz County bars and nightclubs
The SafeRx project aims to distribute Narcan to six local bars, three in North County and three in South County. The organization has successfully partnered with one establishment thus far, the Slough Brewing Collective in Watsonville, and hopes to collaborate with several more in the new year.
VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday
SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
KSBW.com
Highway 9 closed in Santa Cruz County due to storm damage
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County was closed Friday evening. According to the California Department of Transportation, the highway was completely closed between Waterman Gap and Upper Highway 236 around 5:30 p.m. The highway was closed by trees and wires blocking all lanes. At...
CHP reporting fatal collision on State Route 35
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
Victim identified in deadly San Francisco hit-and-run
The victim of a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened near the area of Bay and Stockton streets has been identified. Brandon Gorski, 38, was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. They responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Gorski on the road while the driver...
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito
A battle of the badges between the Hollister Police and Fire Departments. And who doesn't enjoy a little friendly competition for a good cause? Both departments wanted to find a fun and creative way to give back to their community and came up with this! Two police officers and two firefighters had 90 seconds to The post Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito appeared first on KION546.
Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County will start requiring new residential construction in urban and unincorporated areas to be designed with permanent sources of electricity as the only form of energy. The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. County officials said this was done to help mitigate the effects of The post Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
Storm puts San Jose on flood watch
As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
4 unhoused people die in San Jose amid cold temperatures
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The bitter cold and rain can be deadly for people who don't have a roof over their heads. KRON4 spoke with the Santa Clara County coroner's office — they say at least four unhoused people have died from exposure over the past two weeks. "We encourage you to seek shelter […]
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for The post Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures appeared first on KION546.
Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sheriff Steve Bernal has served the people of Monterey County for the past eight years as sheriff. Friday, Dec. 30, he will retire after more than 20 years of service as a peace officer. Sheriff Bernal spoke with our Scott Rates on his career and what it has meant to be The post Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
Person who fell into 4-story commercial hopper rescued by Alameda County FD
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — A person who fell into a four-story commercial hopper in the City of Newark on Tuesday was rescued by Alameda County firefighters, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The department responded to a confined space rescue call in Newark with a report of an individual entrapped inside a hopper. […]
KSBW.com
Update: All lanes reopened on Highway 101 in Monterey County
CHUALAR, Calif. — Update 4 p.m.:. As of 4 p.m. the roadway was fully reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Drivers using northbound...
Comments / 1