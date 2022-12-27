Read full article on original website
Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect
SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
Update: All lanes reopened on Highway 101 in Monterey County
CHUALAR, Calif. — Update 4 p.m.:. As of 4 p.m. the roadway was fully reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Drivers using northbound...
Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
NWS issues flood advisory for San Benito County
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Dec. 27 until 2 p.m. for portions of San Benito County as well as Monterey and Santa Clara counties. “Moderate to heavy rain has been falling across portions of the Bay Area since last night,” the advisory said. “Law enforcement has had reports of roadway flooding so we are using a flood advisory as steady rain will continue through the morning hours.”
Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
Farm levee broken near Chualar, Highway 101 slowed
CHUALAR, Calif. — Continued flooding near the town of Chualar in Monterey County has led to one lane of Highway 101 being closed for the majority of the day, Tuesday. According to Caltrans, the slow lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed Tuesday afternoon after a farm levee broke, flooding the field and one lane of the highway.
Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn
AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for The post Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures appeared first on KION546.
Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Christmas day miracle occurred in Salinas when the Salinas City Firefighters Association rescued a puppy. The little guy was found in a storm drain. No animal control officers were available, so crews at station 5 cleaned him. He was taken care of until a shelter was found. The post Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain appeared first on KION546.
It was a year of renaissance and uncertainty for Monterey County restaurants.
Klaus Georis slumped in a dining room chair. It was May 2022, just a week or so before Maligne welcomed its first guests, and four years since plans for the place were first set in motion. Georis and his crew had been in a frenzy to finish. The future loomed. “It’s time for a rebirth of restaurants,” Georis says.
15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA
Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sheriff Steve Bernal has served the people of Monterey County for the past eight years as sheriff. Friday, Dec. 30, he will retire after more than 20 years of service as a peace officer. Sheriff Bernal spoke with our Scott Rates on his career and what it has meant to be The post Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
New Watsonville landfill project awarded $6 million loan
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) awarded a $6,000,000 loan to the City of Watsonville to build a new landfill. The loan comes from the infrastructure State Revolving Fund Program, and is dispersed by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The...
A year in review: These Monterey County arts and culture events made us feel alive in 2022.
Sometime in January 2022 we finally crawled down off our sofas and armchairs, put away paperbacks and picked AirPods out of our ears, and got dressed to attend our first post-pandemic (or maybe it’s mid-pandemic) concerts, performances and exhibits. Many of us expressed the feeling of being overwhelmed, dizzy, and not used to so many faces around. We weren’t sure what to wear and what to say; in other words: In 2022 we were all debutantes, ready to be seduced by any cultural experience.
Letters to the Editor 12.29.22
Another great article that concisely detailed and explained a complex issue (“Two affordable housing agencies that are inextricably linked are attempting to divorce,” Dec. 22-28). Your article perfectly illustrates why, despite the billions of dollars in money available for housing, state and local agencies are failing us. Ego and pride are getting in the way. Walter Hughes | Monterey.
SQUIDFRY 12.29.22: Be the Judge
BE THE JUDGE… Before Squid spent the holidays curled up at the lair, feasting on various shrimp dishes, Squid Zoomed into a Dec. 19 meeting of the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County which, like other LAFCOs across the state, is tasked with ensuring orderly development, i.e., avoiding urban sprawl.
With two property acquisitions, Salinas starts the engine to revitalize Chinatown neighborhood.
Soledad Street in Salinas is a place many know for abandoned buildings and as home to a large unhoused population, with tents lining the sidewalks. It’s also the heart of Chinatown, once a bustling neighborhood that now only exists in photographs and in the memories of people who grew up there.
Philanthropy, large and small, can change somebody’s world.
Back in 2011, Michael Reid was serving as an Episcopal priest at St. Mary’s-by-the-Sea in Pacific Grove, when he received a letter from Joyce, a homeless woman in need of help. Moved by her struggle not just to find a home but to feel physically safe, Reid shared her story with two friends: attorney and former nonprofit executive Marian Penn and retired social worker Kathy Whilden, who herself has spent time contemplating how easily she could end up homeless, with just one stroke of bad luck or a financial mistake. The trio began talking about how they might be able to organize on behalf of Joyce, and other homeless women – at the time, a largely invisible group.
