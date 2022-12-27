ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged

Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot inside vehicle in Fuller Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while inside a vehicle in Fuller Park. At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of West 46th Place when he was shot in the back and armpit, Chicago police said. He self-transported to an area...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WSPY NEWS

Aurora man killed in crash with tree

An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Police find man shot in hand in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said. He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about...
CHICAGO, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

