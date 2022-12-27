Read full article on original website
Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged
Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30. According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
Man shot inside vehicle in Fuller Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while inside a vehicle in Fuller Park. At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of West 46th Place when he was shot in the back and armpit, Chicago police said. He self-transported to an area...
Police had responded to 14 domestic incidents involving Kisliak family before Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
Police responded to 14 different 911 calls for domestic incidents involving the Kisliak family before a murder-suicide that left five dead, including two children, in Buffalo Grove, records show. The Buffalo Grove Police Department had responded on November 30 to a well-being check on a woman in the 2800 block...
Alleged militia member released on $750K bond after allegedly threatening to kill people, possessing ‘arsenal’ of guns near Grayslake
A Grayslake man, who is reportedly a member of the Michigan Militia, has been released on a $750,000 bond after prosecutors say he threatened to kill his family and was found with an arsenal of guns. RB Warrens, 49, of the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive in unincorporated Grayslake, was...
31-year-old Aurora man dies after striking tree
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man died Wednesday after striking a tree. Just before 2:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the report of an accident. When officers arrived, they said a vehicle struck another one in the intersection before impacting...
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting at University Park apartment, police say
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a University Park Housing Complex Friday.
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
Authorities release identity of Zion man who was shot and killed at Stretch’s Bar and Grill in Waukegan
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest during a shooting that left a second man wounded at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Anthony Pedroza, 23, of Zion, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, […]
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
1 killed, 1 critical in fiery Kennedy Expressway rollover crash on NW Side: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said it's not clear why the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.
Police find man shot in hand in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said. He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about...
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
