GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they are investigating a crash on the Thruway involving a tractor trailer, it's certified escort vehicle and a minivan. Troopers say the collision happened between exits 21 B to Coxsackie and exit 21A to the Berkshire Spur on December 28, 2022. They say their preliminary investigation revealed the escort vehicle was pulled over with its lights on, trying to warn approaching traffic that the tractor trailer it was traveling with had become disabled. Troopers say the flatbed was partially stuck in the right lane of traffic.

GREENE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO