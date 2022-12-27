ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Amsterdam woman sentenced for role in home invasion, shooting

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam woman has been sentenced for her role in a shooting and home invasion back in December of 2021. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced in a Saratoga County courtroom to 6 and a half years in state prison. Back on September 6th, 2022,...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Two injured in Greene County Thruway Crash

GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they are investigating a crash on the Thruway involving a tractor trailer, it's certified escort vehicle and a minivan. Troopers say the collision happened between exits 21 B to Coxsackie and exit 21A to the Berkshire Spur on December 28, 2022. They say their preliminary investigation revealed the escort vehicle was pulled over with its lights on, trying to warn approaching traffic that the tractor trailer it was traveling with had become disabled. Troopers say the flatbed was partially stuck in the right lane of traffic.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law

ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of stealing tool to help steal a snow blower from hardware store

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Clifton Park man, accused on multiple charges following an investigation into the theft of a snow blower. Investigators say back on November 29th, just after 11:00 AM troopers responded to the theft of a snow blower from a Lowe's in Wilton back on November 18th.
WILTON, NY
WRGB

Capital Region elected leaders take oath of office ahead of 2023

CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Multiple elected leaders were sworn into office Friday morning ahead of the new year. In Rensselaer County, the District Attorney's office welcomed new and returning faces to public service. There were four positions sworn in, including District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, Troy City Court Judges...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Families, kids building imagination, brick by brick

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — "Who doesn’t like LEGOs?" Great question! This week, the Clifton Park Halfmoon Public Library hosted a Holiday Family LEGO Build. "Families get to come and build with LEGOs," said Samantha Green, a youth services librarian. "Parents and kids or grandparents get a chance to interact, play together in a place that’s not their house. It’s been very popular. Very fun."
CLIFTON PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy