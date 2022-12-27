Read full article on original website
WRGB
Amsterdam woman sentenced for role in home invasion, shooting
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam woman has been sentenced for her role in a shooting and home invasion back in December of 2021. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced in a Saratoga County courtroom to 6 and a half years in state prison. Back on September 6th, 2022,...
WRGB
Cohoes councilman charged with forcible touching subject of 2020 investigation
COHOES, N.Y. (WRGB) — A Cohoes councilman facing a forcible touching charge was also the subject of an investigation by state police in 2020. Alexander Hebert tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi that he filed the prior complaint against Councilman Donald Russell. He claims he was 17-years old when he...
WRGB
Despite charges, allegations and a motion to resign, Donald Russell still Cohoes Councilor
Cohoes — At Friday's meeting, Cohoes City Councilman Bill Smith raised a motion for fellow Councilor Donald Russell to resign. As silence fell on the chamber, Russell scrolled through his phone. No one else supported the motion. Russell, who represents the second ward, was charged with forcible touching earlier...
WRGB
Two injured in Greene County Thruway Crash
GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they are investigating a crash on the Thruway involving a tractor trailer, it's certified escort vehicle and a minivan. Troopers say the collision happened between exits 21 B to Coxsackie and exit 21A to the Berkshire Spur on December 28, 2022. They say their preliminary investigation revealed the escort vehicle was pulled over with its lights on, trying to warn approaching traffic that the tractor trailer it was traveling with had become disabled. Troopers say the flatbed was partially stuck in the right lane of traffic.
WRGB
'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law
ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
WRGB
Man accused of stealing tool to help steal a snow blower from hardware store
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Clifton Park man, accused on multiple charges following an investigation into the theft of a snow blower. Investigators say back on November 29th, just after 11:00 AM troopers responded to the theft of a snow blower from a Lowe's in Wilton back on November 18th.
WRGB
Rensselaer County elections commissioner resigns, changing plea to guilty
Troy — Rensselaer County Republican elections board commissioner Jason Schofield resigned on Wednesday night, and will now plead guilty to federal charges of fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots. Schofield's change in plea was first reported by the Times Union. Schofield's attorney confirmed the change in plea to CBS6...
WRGB
Activists say November 20th Saratoga shooting transparency didn't last long
Saratoga — Immediately following a violent shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs on November 20th, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino made a concerted effort to be transparent in their release of information. Less than 12 hours after the event, Mayor Kim and Montagnino held...
WRGB
Capital Region elected leaders take oath of office ahead of 2023
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Multiple elected leaders were sworn into office Friday morning ahead of the new year. In Rensselaer County, the District Attorney's office welcomed new and returning faces to public service. There were four positions sworn in, including District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, Troy City Court Judges...
WRGB
Tree worker lost his life after falling from tree at work site
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says a man working in a tree has died after falling 30 from a tree at a work site. Investigators say the victim was a 57 year old man from the Town of Providence. He was working at a site...
WRGB
Hoosick Falls Country Club fire ruled accidental, likely caused by propane heater
HOOSICK FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The fire that destroyed the Hoosick Falls Country Club has been determined to be accidental. Hoosick Falls Police, assisted by the Rensselaer County Fire Cause & Origin Team, investigated the Dec. 23 blaze that required multiple departments to fight, under difficult conditions of snow, wind, and extreme cold.
WRGB
Saratoga County Senior Nutrition Program To Benefit In Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — A Hannaford in Ballston Spa is helping to fight hunger for senior citizens this month. The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services has been selected yet again by local Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for the month of January.
WRGB
Families, kids building imagination, brick by brick
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — "Who doesn’t like LEGOs?" Great question! This week, the Clifton Park Halfmoon Public Library hosted a Holiday Family LEGO Build. "Families get to come and build with LEGOs," said Samantha Green, a youth services librarian. "Parents and kids or grandparents get a chance to interact, play together in a place that’s not their house. It’s been very popular. Very fun."
WRGB
Saratoga Springs gears up for rebranded 'New Year's Fest' after 2-year hiatus
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WRGB) — It’s been dubbed the largest New Year’s Eve celebration north of New York City. The Saratoga New Year’s Fest kicked off Friday night with a pre-fest show at Putnam Place and will end with The 5K Road Run on Sunday. The...
