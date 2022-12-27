ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Off-road team deputies test eBikes in the SCV

Better handling. Easier maneuverability. And perhaps almost as important in this line of work, they add the element of surprise. Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Off-Highway Vehicle Team, also known as the off-road team, are testing new Zero FX model eBikes, with hopes of having their hands on the handlebars in the next few months, if all goes well.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SCV resident, veterans ally Chuck Morris dies at 87

Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said. A family man and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Special needs students excel in SCIFF internship

Earlier this month, Yes I Can was able to secure a contract signing for Jake Arvizu, who is on the autism spectrum, at LA North Studios following an internship. Bret Lieberman, executive director for Yes I Can, said getting companies to see through the stigma surrounding adults with special needs is a difficult job — but LA North was one of the few that gave them a shot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year

The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Cameron Smyth | Make Your New Year’s Resolution a Green One!

As we say goodbye to 2022, you might have already considered resolutions for the New Year. The New Year reminds us to not just reflect on the accomplishments of the last year, but also to look ahead and create healthy habits. Of course, we could all visit the gym more or use social media less, but I ask you to stop and consider adopting a resolution that will benefit not just yourself, but your community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Indians win Hart Soccer Showcase, beat San Fernando 3-2 in Finals

The Hart High boys’ soccer team is on fire after winning the Hart Soccer Showcase on Thursday. The Indians won an up-tempo and competitive championship match over the San Fernando Tigers, 3-2 at College of the Canyons for the team’s ninth-straight win. Hart (10-1) was led by sophomore...
SAN FERNANDO, CA

