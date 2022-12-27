ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Scarlet Nation

Perfect leaders for imperfect team

In the days ahead, a number of Oklahoma football players are going to have that choice about returning to OU for one more season by using the COVID year option or deciding to move on. Tight end Brayden Willis and linebacker DaShaun White were in that same boat at this...
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

Where We'd Rank 2023

Oklahoma's class of 2023 may still have a few pieces to add but it's time to take some inventory in who they have landed. A national top 10 class is loaded with tons of talent but where would the SoonerScoop.com staff rate Oklahoma's players individually? We take a look after years of watching this glass emerge.
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

Staff Picks: Cheez-It

Oklahoma's 2022 season has been an absolute roller coaster so it would only be fitting to end it on a wild bowl game. Could the Sooners be ready to pull off one of the bigger upsets of bowl season downing No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl?. The Scoop...
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

Big 12 Bowl Picks ATS Part 2

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs #13 Florida State -9.5, THU DEC 29th 4:30 PM ESPN. Mason: That seems like a lot of points and even though Oklahoma struggled this season, I think they have enough juice to keep it within the number. Plus, I think they have the motivation to avoid a losing season in year one under Brent Venables.
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

Jordan Travis guides FSU to thrilling bowl win over Oklahoma

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State’s path to a 10th win was viewed as an easier journey against shorthanded Oklahoma. As it turned out, the Seminoles were far from tough enough in the first half before delivering with a 17-point fourth quarter and a timely turnover. Jordan Travis connected...
ORLANDO, FL
Scarlet Nation

Venables: No decision on WR coach

Even before the Oklahoma season started, first-year head coach Brent Venables had to navigate a rough and tough situation. Just weeks before the season, wide receiver coach Cale Gundy resigned, and L’Damian Washington was put into the interim role. Receivers have talked all season about what a great job...
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

Ford coming to OU

With each week, it feels like we’re learning new things about the transfer portal that is now going to make the unthinkable in the past to norm nowadays. Could you ever imagine someone playing for Oklahoma or Oklahoma State transferring to the other side of the Bedlam rivalry? That’s where we are in 2022.
STILLWATER, OK

