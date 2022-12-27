Read full article on original website
charles cohen
3d ago
And the big elephant in the room…in Evers major city in the country. Crime, but “don’t ask don’t tell.” It’s like it doesn’t exist in the cities. Why? Is it a coincidence that the Democrats control almost every city where crime and violence is so prevalent? Shhh!
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Hartford drill team asking for help before Lamont's Inaugural Ball
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corporation has been invited to attend Gov. Ned Lamont's and Lt. Govorner Bysiewicz’s Inaugural Ball in January but needs help getting there in appropriate style. Terry Starks, the founder and CEO of the organization said when they were...
zip06.com
East Haven People in the News
• Nathaniel Correia, 2022, of East Haven was named to the Xavier High School Principal’s List for the 2021-’22 school year. • The following East Haven students were named to the Xavier High School fourth quarter Honor Roll: Nathaniel Correia, 2022-Honors; Nicholas Duryea, 2023-Honors; Justin Brown, 2023-Honors. •...
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under "high" community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford Healthcare.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
darientimes.com
When Pelé played in Connecticut: Looking back at appearances in Hartford, New Haven
Soccer legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, made two memorable trips to Connecticut while playing for the NASL's New York Cosmos. In May 1976, Pelé and the Cosmos came to the state to play the Hartford Bicentennials at Dillon Stadium. The presence of Pelé attracted nearly 9,000 to the game, which New York won 3-0.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
CT DOT reports highest spike in pedestrian fatalities in over 40 years
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is tracking a troubling trend. A spokesperson for the DOT said 74 pedestrians have been struck and killed on our roadways so far in 2022 alone. "Which is the most in Connecticut since the mid-1980s," said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson...
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night. Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose. Updated: 7 hours ago. The father...
connecticuthistory.org
Birth of the Brass Valley
The brass industry in Waterbury began in the mid-18th century and provided an alternative for people struggling to make a living off the rocky, exhausted soil. In 1802, Southington brothers Abel and Levi Porter moved to Waterbury and joined pewter button makers Henry, Silas, and Samuel Grilley to form Abel Porter and Company, the first rolling brass mill in the US. Brass ingots from old copper kettles and stills were alloyed with zinc and sent to iron mills in Litchfield for rolling into sheets and then returned to Waterbury to be finished by horse-powered steel rollers. The Porter brothers were likely the first in the US to make brass using this direct fusion of zinc and copper.
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
North Haven community honors fallen firefighter, Matthias Wirtz
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The North Haven community is mourning after losing a 22-year veteran of the fire department. 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz died while responding to a fire on Quinnipiac Ave on Monday. The state medical examiner has ruled his cause of death as Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
newstalknewengland.com
Leader Of Connecticut Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced To 12 Years
At the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday, Tajh Wiley 27, of Norwalk, Connecticut also known as “Yung,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 144 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022 a...
darientimes.com
Sale of blighted Ansonia eyesores can move forward after foreclosure, attorney says
ANSONIA — A foreclosure approved Tuesday will allow a New York company to sell two rundown industrial properties in the heart of the city’s downtown to a developer, according to its lawyer. But first, they’ll have to resolve hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes, sewer and...
New Haven hosts drive-thru COVID test kit distribution
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and the city's fire department are holding a drive-thru distribution of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits on Saturday morning. The distribution will take place at the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy on 230 Ella Grasso Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
