Residents upset after 7-year-old shot and killed in W. Baltimore
It's something a parent should never have to go through, losing a child. A 7-year-old boy died Friday evening after getting shot in the head inside a house in West Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Wbaltv.com
Man sought after after fatal shooting at downtown Baltimore gas station
Baltimore police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday at a downtown gas station. SkyTeam 11 was over a fatal shooting scene shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on downtown's westside. City police said a man, identified...
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
foxbaltimore.com
Mondawmin Mall MTA murder renews calls for Baltimore leaders to do more to stop crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA station the day after Christmas as Caleb Thompson, 20. Officers were called to the underground portion of the subway station around 5 p.m.. There they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore, 18-year-old taken into custody
A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Presbury Street Friday evening. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m.
CBS News
Triple shooting injures three in West Baltimore
A triple shooting injured three in west Baltimore Thursday evening, police said. On December 29 around 9:12 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of West North Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds....
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville teen
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teenager. Chenia Ruszaca, 14, is 4’11” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area at 1 a.m. on Friday, December 30, wearing a black jacket with black pants and “bubble slides.”
Wbaltv.com
Police: 5 teenagers assault, rob man searching for lost dog in Severn
SEVERN, Md. — Five teenagers assaulted and robbed a man who was searching for his lost dog, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn. The man told police he received...
foxbaltimore.com
West Baltimore man says Calhoun Street water leak has gone unresolved for months
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A West Baltimore man said a water leak in his neighborhood has gone unresolved for several months. “This leak has been running since September,” said Daniel Hamm, pointing to water spewing out of a water valve cover at the intersection of North Calhoun and Smithson Streets Thursday morning.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify five homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
Wbaltv.com
Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma
A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds
BALTIMORE, MD. - Baltimore Police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Darius Brockington after a body was found in the 2200 block of Falls Road on Monday afternoon. The Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
