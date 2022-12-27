ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD
CBS News

Triple shooting injures three in West Baltimore

A triple shooting injured three in west Baltimore Thursday evening, police said. On December 29 around 9:12 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of West North Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds....
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville teen

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teenager. Chenia Ruszaca, 14, is 4’11” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area at 1 a.m. on Friday, December 30, wearing a black jacket with black pants and “bubble slides.”
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 5 teenagers assault, rob man searching for lost dog in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Five teenagers assaulted and robbed a man who was searching for his lost dog, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn. The man told police he received...
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify five homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma

A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

