Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
The Only Way The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Victor Wembanyama And Save The Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers could use overhyped prospect Victor Wembanyama to start a rebuilding process. It will be a hard job, but the Purple and Gold could land the skilled young man to lead them to the promised land.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Takes A Shot At Steve Nash After Nets' Impressive Run With Jacque Vaughn
Kevin Durant seemingly keeps taking shots at former head coach Steve Nash.
Has TyTy Washington Jr. Surpassed Daishen Nix As Rockets Backup Point Guard?
After playing 20 minutes in a loss against the Celtics, has rookie TyTy Washington Jr. surpassed Daishen Nix as the Houston Rockets' backup point guard?
Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa
Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA GM Believes Daryl Morey Leaked Report Linking James Harden To The Rockets To Create Leverage So He Can Give Star Big-Money Contract
An NBA GM thinks Daryl Morey could have leaked the report linking James Harden to the Rockets so that he can get ownership to give Harden a big contract.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
ESPN Insider Floats Potential Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, many teams are already in the starting stages of prepping for the 2023 offseason. And one offseason move being floated would be a real blockbuster. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr...
Houston Astros will have 2 AL MVP candidates next year
The Houston Astros are known for having one of MLB’s best player development organizations. There have been Rookie of the Year finalists throughout the years in Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, and Luis Garcia. However, the Astros have had a Top 5 player finish in the American League Most Valuable Player race in each of the years (excluding 2020) since 2015. In those years, Dallas Keuchel finished fifth in 2015, Jose Altuve finished third in 2016, Jose Altuve won the award in 2017, Alex Bregman finished fifth in 2018 and second in 2019, Correa finished fifth in 2021, and now Alvarez finished third in 2022. That’s very impressive if you ask me, especially how many times they’ve made the postseason with the same notable players through the years.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation
The Savannah Bananas got in on the Carlos Correa situation in a manner befitting of their ballclub. Correa’s contract talks with the New York Mets have seemingly stalled over concerns the club has regarding the infielder’s physical. The San Francisco Giants originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, but the deal fell... The post Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Adding Trevor Bauer Could Be an All-Time Great Bargain for Any Team
Trevor Bauer is expected to be released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, after the starting pitcher had his suspension reduced and is eligible to play in 2023. Signing Bauer would not come without baggage, but it could be one of the greatest bargain additions in sports history, Jack Vita writes.
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
SF Giants trade Gregory Santos to White Sox for Kade McClure
The SF Giants traded hard-throwing prospect Gregory Santos to the Chicago White Sox for relief-pitching prospect Kade McClure.
