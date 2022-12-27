ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
TexansDaily

Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?

Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

ESPN Insider Floats Potential Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, many teams are already in the starting stages of prepping for the 2023 offseason. And one offseason move being floated would be a real blockbuster. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr...
FanSided

Houston Astros will have 2 AL MVP candidates next year

The Houston Astros are known for having one of MLB’s best player development organizations. There have been Rookie of the Year finalists throughout the years in Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, and Luis Garcia. However, the Astros have had a Top 5 player finish in the American League Most Valuable Player race in each of the years (excluding 2020) since 2015. In those years, Dallas Keuchel finished fifth in 2015, Jose Altuve finished third in 2016, Jose Altuve won the award in 2017, Alex Bregman finished fifth in 2018 and second in 2019, Correa finished fifth in 2021, and now Alvarez finished third in 2022. That’s very impressive if you ask me, especially how many times they’ve made the postseason with the same notable players through the years.
Larry Brown Sports

Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation

The Savannah Bananas got in on the Carlos Correa situation in a manner befitting of their ballclub. Correa’s contract talks with the New York Mets have seemingly stalled over concerns the club has regarding the infielder’s physical. The San Francisco Giants originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, but the deal fell... The post Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
