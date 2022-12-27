ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend

Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players

The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Former Jackson State edge player Jeremiah Brown plans to join the Buffs

Another former Jackson State standout is set to join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and his new staff in Boulder. Edge Jeremiah Brown, who finished second on the Tigers' squad with six sacks during the 2022 season, entered the transfer portal earlier this month and announced Thursday, "I will be committing and signing to the University of Colorado."
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy