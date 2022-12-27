Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend
Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players
The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
All-American WR Karmello English says Michigan decision went to the wire
Michigan received an Early Signing Day decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English. He is not enrolling early. "I'm done with school but I'm still around and spending as much time with my family as I can before I head to Michigan because it's 12 hours from my house," he said.
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Former Jackson State edge player Jeremiah Brown plans to join the Buffs
Another former Jackson State standout is set to join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and his new staff in Boulder. Edge Jeremiah Brown, who finished second on the Tigers' squad with six sacks during the 2022 season, entered the transfer portal earlier this month and announced Thursday, "I will be committing and signing to the University of Colorado."
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Alan Bowman still playing for Michigan despite entering transfer portal: 'I wanted to finish what I started'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Earlier this month, a day after teams’ bowl destinations were announced, the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened, giving players and teams a clear window to put together transfer changes in time to enroll in new schools for the winter semester. While generally well-received...
Are changes coming to the Ole Miss football staff after late-season collapse?
Are changes on the way for the Ole Miss football program? The Rebels lost five of their last six games after starting the season 7-0 and reaching as high as the nation's No. 7 ranking. Then the collapse. It was a loud thud that culminated Wednesday night in the Tax...
Late Kick: Georgia lands major portal commitments at wide receiver
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas transferring to Georgia.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
