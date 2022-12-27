ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings place Kaliyev on injured reserve, promote Byfield

ESPN
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Arthur Kaliyev on injured reserve Tuesday, clearing the way for a return of a prized prospect.

Kaliyev's transaction is retroactive to Dec. 20 while he recovers from a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old winger has nine goals and 19 points in 34 games for the Kings.

After the move, Los Angeles promoted three players from its American Hockey League affiliate, including forward Quinton Byfield . The 20-year-old prospect opened the season with the Kings, posting three points in eight games before being sent to the AHL. At the time of his promotion, he was leading the Ontario Reign with nine goals, and he also has six assists.

Byfield was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft by the Kings, selected after the Rangers picked forward Alexis Lafreniere at No. 1.

Kaliyev, who has been used on several line combinations this season, has seven power-play goals and 79 shots for the Kings. On Dec. 20, his most recent game, he had an assist and two shots on net in 13 minutes, 17 seconds of ice time during a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks .

Los Angeles also recalled forward Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jordan Spence from Ontario. The Kings return from the NHL's holiday break on Tuesday night, with a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights .

ESPN

ESPN

